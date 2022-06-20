Bill Clinton’s sex scandal is now a controversial TV series

It was impossible not to think that the famous American producer and director Ryan Murphy would love to develop a series around the sexual scandal that almost cost him the presidency. BillClinton.

Murphy already had to his credit productions inspired by high-profile court cases, such as that of former American football player OJ Simpson or the story surrounding the murder of designer Gianni Versace. Both were successful at the time and presented an intense narrative that was very close to a thriller that gave way to an entourage of followers who were anxiously awaiting a new and controversial judicial x-ray or gravitating around fame and power.

Now Ryan Murphy has granted their wish with American Crime Story: Impeachment, which takes up the case of Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky, who had an affair that shook the political spheres in the United States and led to the first impeachment trial of a president of the United States in more than a century, through the eyes of the women who carried out the events: Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp and Paula Jones. The three became the center of public attention during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, erratic sexual politics and a changing media landscape.

Lewinsky herself decided to be a producer of the series, which can be seen on the Star+ streaming platform from June 22, which gives it a nuance of greater interest, since it promises a totally new approach.

The series promises a focused look at the situation Lewinsky had to deal with. Photo: Star+



It should be remembered that when the president’s romance scandal broke, she was 22 years old and was mercilessly bombarded and attacked by many media and a society that was terrified at the idea of ​​experiencing the greatest political crisis in American history, when a repentant Clinton he apologized to the country in 1998 in a televised address from the White House map room. The president recognized his mistake, but also claimed the right of a president to have a private life.









“Indeed, I had a relationship with Ms. Lewinsky that was not appropriate. Actually, it was a mistake. It constituted a very serious error of judgment and a personal fault on my part, for which I am totally and solely responsible” were some of the words of her testimony.

Clinton and Lewinsky’s romance began in 1995 and that led him to face an indictment in the House of Representatives in December 1998 for perjury and obstruction of justice for his attempts to cover up his relationship with the young woman, but he was acquitted a year later. and was able to continue ruling.

However, in Murphy’s series, Clinton is not the main character, in fact, his interest seems to be linked more to the context in which Monica Lewinsky moved, the web of intrigue and betrayal that accompanied that experience. “Throughout history, women have been translated and silenced. Now is our time to tell our own stories in our own words, ”said the one involved in the scandal before the premiere of the series.

Edie Falco plays the role of Hillary Clinton. Photo: Star+



The idea was “to ensure that what happened to me does not happen again to another young woman in our country,” he added in a note published in Vanity Fair.

Actress Beanie Feldstein stars as Monica in American Crime Story: Impeachment, joined by veteran and Ryan Murphy muse Sarah Paulson as her friend and confidante Linda Tripp. In addition to a Clive Owen, she that she gets into the skin of President Bill Clinton.

“When Ryan Murphy called me to tell me I had the part, I almost hit the ground, I practically hit the ground. He was in London, in my partner’s apartment, and I had to hold on to the oven door handle because I needed to stabilize myself, “recalled Beanie Feldstein in an interview with Elle.

“I think Ryan is one of the most remarkable and prolific talents that has ever lived, and his work is so groundbreaking. Then he asked me to be an executive producer as well (…). Her programs speak for themselves in their art, their creativity, the way they overcome social limits, that was shocking and marked me, “added the protagonist. Feldstein is remembered for shows like The Humans, Grey’s Anatomy and What We Do In The Shadows, as well as the films Lady Bird and How to Build a Girl.