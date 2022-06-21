Bill Cosby found guilty of sexually abusing a minor at the Playboy Mansion in 1975

California — The jury determined Tuesday in a civil trial that Bill Cosby sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975.

The Los Angeles County jury returned the verdict in favor of Judy Huthnow 64, and awarded him $500,000.

The members of the jury determined that Cosby intentionally caused harmful sexual contact with Huth, who reasonably believed that she was under the age of 18 and that her conduct was prompted by an unnatural or abnormal sexual interest in a minor.

The jury’s decision is a major legal defeat for the 84-year-old entertainer, once hailed as the father of America. It comes nearly a year after he had his criminal sexual assault conviction overturned in Pennsylvania and was released from prison.

Huth’s lawsuit was one of the last remaining legal claims against him after his insurer settled many others against his will.

Cosby did not attend the trial or testify in person, but brief excerpts from a 2015 video statement were shown to the jury, in which he denied any sexual contact with Huth. She continues to deny the allegation through her attorney and publicist.

Jurors had already reached conclusions on nearly all the questions on their verdict form, including whether Cosby abused Huth and whether he deserved compensation, after two days of deliberations on Friday. But the jury foreman was unable to serve any longer because of a personal commitment, and the panel had to start deliberating from scratch with a substitute juror on Monday.

Cosby’s attorneys agreed that Cosby met Huth and her high school friend at a Southern California movie in April 1975, then took them to the Playboy Mansion a few days later.

Huth’s friend, donna samuelsona key witness, took photos at Huth and Cosby’s mansion, which was highlighted at trial.

Huth testified that in a bedroom adjacent to a game room where the three of them had been hanging out, Cosby tried to put his hand down her pants, then exposed himself and forced her to perform a sexual act.

Huth filed her lawsuit in 2014, saying that her son turned 15, the age she initially remembered being when he went to the mansion, and that a wave of other women accusing Cosby of similar acts created new trauma for her. It had happened when I was a teenager.

Huth’s attorney, Nathan Goldbergtold a jury of nine women and three men during closing arguments Wednesday that his “client deserves to hold Mr. Cosby accountable for what he did.”

“Each of you knows in your heart that Mr. Cosby sexually assaulted Ms. Huth.”Goldberg said.

Apparently, a majority of the jurors agreed, handing Huth victory in a lawsuit that took eight years and overcame many hurdles just to get to trial.

During her testimony, Cosby’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjeanconstantly questioned Huth and Samuelson about errors in the details of their stories and a similarity in the accounts that, according to the lawyer, represented the coordination between the two women.

This included the women saying in pre-trial statements and police interviews that Samuelson had played Donkey Kong that day, a game that was not released until six years later.

Bonjean did a lot of this, in what both sides called the “Donkey Kong defense.”

Goldberg asked the jurors to look beyond the small errors in detail that he said were inevitable in stories that were 45 years old, and focus on the main issues behind the allegations. He pointed out to jurors that Samuelson said “games like Donkey Kong” when he first mentioned it in his statement.

Cosby’s attorney began her closing arguments by saying: “It’s on like Donkey Kong,” and ended by declaring, “it’s game over.”

Huth’s attorney reacted with outrage during his rebuttal.

“This is about justice!” he yelled, slamming the podium. “We don’t need the endgame! We need justice!”

The Associated Press does not normally name people who say they have been sexually abused, unless they come forward publicly, as Huth has done.