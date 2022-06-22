Bill Cosby is found guilty in a sexual assault case in 1975

A California court on Tuesday found comedian Bill Cosby guilty of sexually assaulting Judy Huth, a woman then 16, in 1975.

Los Angeles Supreme Court Judge Craig Karlan put the price at $500,000. Compensation for damages that Cosby must pay to Huth for this case of sexual assault which occurred in one of the rooms of the well-known Playboy Mansion, located in Los Angeles (California).

Huth filed a lawsuit against Cosby in 2014 and, despite the fact that there were legal precedents against the fellow musician who invalidated the accusation Due to the statute of limitations, it was admitted by the jury because California law extends the time limit for civil suits if the victim was a minor when the assault occurred.

Cosby has not appeared in any of the sessions of this trial, taking advantage of the Fifth Amendment to the US Constitution, which grants any individual the right not to testify if their words could be used to incriminate them for a crime.

On the first day of this litigation, held three weeks ago, Huth’s lawyer, Nathan Goldberg, argued that Cosby took advantage of spaces that were safe for the young woman, such as a public park and a game room, in order to gain her trust. .

And it is that, according to the story of the accusation, the comedian met Huth while she was playing sports with a friend, Donna Samuelson, during the filming of “Let’s Do It Again” and, later, Cosby invited both to a game room in the mansion.

“She told me that Bill Cosby had tried to have sex with her (…) and asked me to get out of there immediately,” Samuelson testified about this event in which the comedian tried to put Huth’s hand inside his pants and forced her to have sex.

This is one of the last cases for alleged sexual crimes faced by Cosby, 84, who entered prison in 2018 for sexually abusing Canadian Andrea Constand, becoming the first celebrity jailed in the “MeToo” era.

Cosby was released last year after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction for a previous civil settlement in which he awarded damages to the victim.

After his release from prison, the comedian had expressed his intention to operate in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, and he also intended to lead a campaign for “justice reform” and the “prison system” based on his own experiences.

In addition to this process, Cosby has another file open in New Jersey, where another actress accuses him of sexual abuse.