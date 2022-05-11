Bill Gates announced that he tested positive for Covid-19 and they whipped him on the networks

The billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates reported on Tuesday that tested positive for coronavirus and has mild symptoms.

In a thread on his Twitter account, he said: “I tested positive for COVID. I am experiencing mild symptoms and following the advice of experts to isolate myself until I am healthy again.” And he expressed: “I am lucky to be vaccinated, to have a booster and have access to testing and excellent medical care.”

After having strongly defended the measures to mitigate the pandemic such as access to vaccines and medicines, Twitter users did not miss the opportunity and launched sharp comments against the creator of Microsoft. “Bill Gates has Covid. Thanks to the third dose he has symptoms, ”wrote a user with irony. “This is when you realize that everything is a lie,” raised another person; and another netizen opined: “Has Bill Gates tried to turn off and then not bother to turn back on?”

The businessman specified in another message that he would attend a meeting virtually this Tuesday with the employees of the Gates Foundation, which was meeting for the first time in two years. “I am lucky to be in [Microsoft] Teams to see you all and thank you for your hard work.”

The Gates Foundation announced in October that it will invest $120 million to increase access to generic versions of the antiviral pill against Covid-19 of the pharmaceutical company Merck in low-income countries.

Last week he published his book “How to prevent the next pandemic”, edited by Penguin Random House. “We will continue to work with partners and do everything we can to ensure that none of us have to deal with a pandemic again,” she added in a final tweet.

The Seattle-based Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is the most influential private foundation in the world, with an endowment of some $65 billion.