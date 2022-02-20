Bill Gates announces that the risk of COVID has decreased, but warns: “There will be another pandemic”

Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, assured Hadley Gamble, a journalist from CNBCwhat the risks of having a serious picture of COVID have been “dramatically reduced”, but that it is very likely that there will be another pandemic. The co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation warned that the next will be caused by a different pathogen to that of the coronavirus family.

However, he also noted that the advances that have occurred in medicine will help to combat it better of what has been fought against COVID if you invest in that medical technology now. “We will have another pandemic. It will be a different pathogen next time,” were Gates’ words.

The businessman indicated that the worst effects of the pandemic have faded as large sections of the population have acquired immunity, something that the arrival of the Ómicron variant also helped. However, this is largely due to the virus itself, which “has done a better job of reaching the world population than with vaccines“.

End the next pandemic in six months

“The possibility of serious illness, which is mainly associated with advanced age and obesity or diabetes, those risks are now drastically reduced due to exposure to infection“He continued. For the next pandemic, he expects the world to move faster to develop and distribute vaccines, so he demands that governments invest now for it.”Next time we should try to do it, instead of two years, in six monthsGates assured.

The businessman, through his Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has partnered with the British organization Wellcome Trust to donate €265 million to the Coalition for Innovations in Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI) who helped create the Covax program, aimed at delivering vaccines to low-income countries. The CEPI expects to raise more than 3,000 million euros with the aim of reduce the time needed to develop a new vaccine to just 100 days.