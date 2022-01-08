Bill Gates buys a prestigious hotel in Taormina

He founded and is the owner of the computer giant Microsoft and is ranked fourth among the richest men in the world: we are talking about Bill Gates which in recent years has broadened its interests by investing in the tourism sector by purchasing hotels all over the world including one in Taormina.

The American entrepreneur, in fact, together with Prince Al Waleed bin Talal he owns the company Four Seasons which is also investing in Italy. In fact, the company first renovated the Four Seasons in Milan and subsequently purchased two well-known hotels: the Danieli in Venice and the San Domenico Palace of Taormina. The company of the US magnate bought the Sicilian structure for the sum of 52.2 million euros and it cannot be excluded that in the next few years it will invest again in our country by purchasing other hotels.

The San Domenico Palace stands on a cliff overlooking the Ionian Sea with wonderful panoramic views of Mount Etna and the ancient Greek Theater. The structure is located in a former convent and is a truly luxury hotel that offers every comfort to its customers: a cuisine with attention to the smallest details, a luxurious spa and a suggestive infinity pool on the cliff. Founded in 1374, as mentioned it was a Dominican convent which was subsequently enlarged in 1896 becoming a hotel with a new Art Nouveau building that welcomed illustrious guests: from Oscar Wilde to King Edward VIII, from Elizabeth Taylor to Audrey Hepburn and Sophia Loren just to name some.