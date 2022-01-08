Bill Gates buys an Italian “jewel”

Bill Gates bought one of the historic hotels in Venice. This is the very famous Danieli hotel, flagship of the hotellerie lagoon which this year will turn two hundred years old. The hotel will become part of the very prestigious Four Seasons chain which boasts 130 extra-luxury facilities all over the world including, Florence, Rome and Taormina.

The purchase and sale operation

The Microsoft founder will not be the sole owner of the hotel. In partnership with him also the Saudi prince Al-Waleed bin Talal (he is among the 50 richest men on the planet according to Bloomberg) and Isador Sharp, who has headed the Four Season company for about 60 years. The details of the buying and selling are not known. Certainly, Bill Gates acquired the accommodation through the US holding company Cascade Investment controlled by Michael Larson, right-hand man and trusted collaborator of the American philanthropist.

The renovation

The restyling the structure will be entrusted to Pierre-Yves Rochon, a well-known French interior designer. It is estimated that the modernization works will cost around 30 million and will be completed in 2024, when the hotel will reach a market value of around 500 million euros. According to some rumors, the rooms will be 200 including some extra luxury suites overlooking the Rialto and panoramic views of the entire lagoon. As for Bill Gates’ price list, on the other hand, there is very strict secrecy. Today, the cost of an overnight stay at the Danieli hotel is around 480 euros per person.

The history of the Danieli hotel

The Danieli hotel is one of the oldest in the city of Venice. The original building is Palazzo Dandolo, a gothic icon of the Serenissima, erected at the behest of the descendants of Doge Enrico. In 1822 Giuseppe Dal Niel, known as “Danieli”, bought the structure and transformed it into a very sumptuous hotel. Legend has it that some of the buildings were consumed in its rooms liaison most exciting and turbulent in history, like the one between the poet Gabriele D’Annunzio and the actress Eleonora Duse. It is also said that, right at the Danieli hotel, the “convict” encounter between the Greek magnate Aristotle Onassis and the “divine” Maria Callas took place. And not only. From here have passed characters who have written history: from Dickens to Proust, from Wagner to Balzac, from Greta Garbo to Chaplin. In recent times, the property has hosted some of the more couples glamor of Hollywood such as, for example, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Who knows what will happen with the advent of Bill Gates.