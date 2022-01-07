Bill Gates buys the Hotel Danieli in Venice, the hotel “preferred by celebrities from all over the world”

L’Hotel Danieli in Venice passes into the hands of Bill Gates. The move at the beginning of the year is one that changes the geography of Venetian hôtellerie. And not only. The Microsoft founder announced the purchase of the hotel chain last September Four Seasons for $ 2.2 billion through Cascade Investment, the company that manages his financial empire. One of its partners in the company is the Saudi billionaire prince Alwaleed bin Talal, Besides Isadore Sharp, founder of Four Seasons in 1960. The global expansion of the brand has never stopped and the 121 properties between hotels and resorts and the 46 residential properties in forty-seven countries have been joined in recent days by Danieli (who therefore leaves the Marriott group ), renamed from Telegraph “the favorite hotel of celebrities from all over the world“.

And indeed the list of millionaires, jet setters and stars, especially of the cinema, who stayed in the iconic hotel in Riva degli Schiavoni, overlooking the Venetian lagoon and spectacular views of the Grand Canal and Palazzo Ducale (the hotel is located in a few steps from the Bridge of Sighs and Piazza San Marco), is vast and almost hypnotic. “The noblest palace in Venice», As described in some architectural books, is made up of three buildings: Palazzo Dandolo, in Venetian Gothic style, ancient residence of the Dandolo family, the Palazzo Casa Nuova, former headquarters of the treasury, e the Palazzo Danieli Excelsior, which date back to the 14th, 19th and 20th centuries respectively. In 1822, Giuseppe Dal Niel rented part of the building and converted it for the first time into a hotel, giving it the nickname “Danieli”: then he bought all the floors and became the sole owner, and in the winter of 1833 in room number 10 the love – scandalous at the time – between George Sand and Alfred de Musset. But if the walls of the Danieli could talk, they would have things to say: legend has it that two of the most iconic love stories of the last hundred years were born, that between Gabriele D’Annunzio and Eleonora Duse and the one between the billionarie Aristotle Onassis and Maria Callas.

But stuccoes, decorations, ultra-luxury suites and fine furniture have conquered dozens of celebrities: among others Guglielmo di Prussia, Charles Dickens, Richard Wagner, Honoré de Balzac, Marcel Proust, Greta Garbo and Charlie Chaplin stayed there. Some scenes of films such as Moonraker-Space Operation, of the James Bond saga (Roger Moore era) and The Tourist with Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp. In more recent times Robert De Niro chose it to stay in the city during the wedding of George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin; Jim Carrey, Michael Caine and Kristen Stewart are regular customers when they arrive in Venice; Hillary Clinton appreciates the cuisine of the Danieli Terrace Restaurant (price of the tasting menu: 140 euros per person, while for a night in the hotel they cost from 480 euros), from where you can enjoy one of the most spectacular views over the city. And it is precisely at the Hotel Danieli, overlooking the balcony of one of the suites, that Matteo Giunta asked Federica Pellegrini a few weeks ago to marry her, giving her a precious solitaire. With such a romantic proposal, how could she have said no.