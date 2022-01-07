Bill Gates buys the Hotel Danieli, the oldest in Venice

Bill Gates and its Four Seasons hôtellerie brand land in the lagoon and buy the historic one Danieli, the oldest hotel in Venice.

The company headed by Bill Gates and Prince Al Waleed bin Talal, founded in Canada sixty years ago, already owns over 100 luxury hotels and resorts located in 47 countries around the world.

The purchase of the Danieli Hotel does not come alone: ​​Gates’ company has recently also bought the San Domenico of Taormina and has recently reopened – after a long restyling operation entrusted to the architect Patricia Urquiola – the Four Seasons in Milan.

Bill Gates invests in the lagoon

The Danieli Hotel is currently managed by the US group Marriott, which will remain present in Venice with six hotels, including the Gritti and The St. Regis Venice.

The Four Seasons company would have already arranged around 30 million euros for the renovation works del Danieli, which according to the consulting firm JII – which carried out the evaluation – will reach a final value over 500 million euros. As for the size of the transaction, there are no further details yet.

Bill Gates’ hôtellerie brand would also have already prepared a work plan, which includes the renovation of the building entrusted to the designer Pierre-Yves Rochon – the same one who took care of the meticulous restoration of the Four Seasons in Florence, which ended in 2008 after seven years of work.

The new Hotel Danieli it will be ready in 2024 and will house up to 200 rooms, and is one of the “over 50 projects in the planning and development phase” mentioned in the official communications of the extra-luxury hôtellerie brand.

The company makes it known, reads the Corriere, “to always be looking for new opportunities to expand the presence in Italy“; the recent opening of the San Domenico in Taormina, purchased in 2016, and the purchase of the Danieli could be part of a larger project, which will perhaps see the presence of the Four Seasons brand intensify in luxury hospitality in Italy.

The oldest hotel in Venice

The Danieli, in business for 200 years, it is the oldest hotel in Venice. Located in the immediate vicinity of Piazza San Marco, it is made up of three buildings: Palazzo Dandolo, from the 14th century, Palazzo Casa Nuova, dating back to the twentieth century, and Palazzo Danieli Excelsior, the last to be built, in 1948.

The historic Palazzo Dandolo, already described at the end of the fifteenth century as “the noblest palace in Venice”, it was bought in 1822 by Giuseppe Dal Niel, who transformed it into a large hotel to which he gave his name, Danieli.

The history of the Danieli is dotted with excellent guests and brings with it – in addition to centuries of history and a significant historical-artistic heritage – the subtle charm of having hosted within its walls some of the most famous love stories of the last century.

It seems that Eleonora Duse and Gabriele D’Annunzio chose the Danieli for the first night of their long history, while room 10 hosted the love affair – scandalous at the time – between George Sand and Alfred de Musset, who stayed here in 1833.

The hotel that hosted Goethe, Wagner, Walt Disney and Steven Spielberg among others appears in three 007 films, and was also the location of the film ‘The Tourist’, with Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp.