Bill Gates chose where to build his first nuclear plant. It will use the new Natrium technology

TerraPower, the startup co-founded by Bill Gates, has chosen the city of Kemmerer, Wyoming, to install the first demonstration reactor that will see the light in 2028 and that will use the new Natrium nuclear technology.

The site was chosen taking into consideration a series of technical and geological factors, such as the low seismicity of the area, as well as the support of the community that accepted the development of the project on its territory.

The TerraPower facility will cost approximately $ 4 billion, half of which is funded by the US Department of Energy’s Advanced Reactor Demonstration program. The reactor will have an estimated life of 60 years e it will provide 345 MW of electricity, but plans include an increase in capacity to 500 MW.

Natrium, stored heat and sodium as a coolant



At the base of the reactor is the new “nuclear design” developed by TerraPower and GE-Hitachi which takes the registered name of Natrium. Technology uses a sodium reactor to produce heat that can be used to generate electricity immediately or be held in thermal storage reserves for hours.

Liquid sodium metal is used as a reactor coolant instead of water. Sodium has a higher boiling point and can absorb more heat than water, which means that high pressure does not build up inside the reactor, reducing the risk of an explosion.

In addition, the whole system is much more compact and the use of sodium as a refrigerant allows theI use 80% less concrete for MWe compared to today’s large reactors.

As for the fuel, the Natrium reactor uses HALEU, a metal fuel with a high dosage of low-enriched uranium. HALEU belongs to a new class of nuclear fuels in which uranium-235 isotope content is more than 5% but less than 20%. The use of the HALEU also contributes to making the dimensions of the reactor more compact.

Natrium plants do not require an external power source to operate their cooling systems, which can be an advantage in the event of an emergency stop. In the case of the Fukushima disaster, for example, the tsunami damaged the diesel generators that powered the backup cooling system.

The $ 4 billion cost of the demonstration plant in Wyoming is affected by the youth of the technology and HALEU fuel not yet available on a commercial scale. When the Natrium design reaches economies of scale a single plant is expected to cost $ 1 billion.