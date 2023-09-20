Bill Gates did not cause malaria outbreak after releasing genetically modified mosquitoes in Florida

On June 5, Lee Min-soo* described in his diary the fear that engulfed his body as he entered his classroom to teach: “I feel a very strong pressure in my chest. I am drowning. I feel like I’m about to fall. “I don’t even know where I am.”

On July 3, the elementary teacher wrote that she had become so overwhelmed by the craziness of her job that she wanted to quit.

Two weeks later, his classmates found him dead in his classroom cupboard. He had taken her life.

The tragedy has sparked anger among primary school teachers across South Korea.

thousands of them They went on strike demanding more safety at work, He says he is often harassed by overbearing parents, who call him at all hours of the day and on weekends, complaining constantly and unfairly.

Min-soo’s cousin, Park Du-yong, struggles to keep from crying as he cleans her small, empty apartment, where only his goldfish now live.

His bed is unmade and there are some things next to it A group of pictures of her first year students telling her how much they love her, Below is a stack of library books on dealing with depression.

Park says her cousin had been teaching for over a year, fulfilling her childhood dream of practicing in the same profession as her mother. He loved children, he says.

So in the days following his cousin’s death, which the police blame for a recent breakup, Park takes on the role of detective. He discovered hundreds of entries in his diaryTask logs and text messages.

reuters The teacher’s death in July sparked mourning in South Korea.

He revealed that in the months before his suicide, Min-soo was bombarded with complaints from parents. Recently, one of her students injured another student’s head with a pencil, and she became embroiled in heated phone calls and messages with her parents.

Over the past six weeks, thousands of teachers have demonstrated in Seoul, Claiming that they are now too afraid to be called child molestersWho are unable to discipline their students or intervene when they attack each other.

They accuse parents of taking advantage of a child welfare law passed in 2014 that dictates that teachers accused of child abuse are automatically suspended.

Child abuse may be reported to teachers to prevent a violent child, while a mild scolding may be classified as emotional abuse. Due to these allegations, a teacher can be immediately expelled from his job.

Received a complaint from a teacher for refusing A father’s request to wake his son up with a phone call every morning, In another case emotional abuse was reported after removing reward stickers from a child who had cut his classmate with scissors.

beyond classes

At one protest, 28-year-old teacher Kim Jin-seo announced that she was having suicidal thoughts and needed three months’ sick leave after two particularly aggressive complaints.

BBC/Hosu Lee Kim Jin-seo admits that she feels a lot of pressure from her job as a teacher.

In one case, she asked a disruptive student to take five minutes to collect her thoughts in the bathroom, while in another she reported a child’s fight to his parents. In both cases the school pressured him to apologize.

Kim says she reached a point where she didn’t feel able to teach confidently.

,We teachers feel very helpless. Those who have experienced it firsthand have been fundamentally changed, and those who haven’t have seen how it happened to others, so in any case it’s debilitating,” he admitted.

South Korea’s hyper-competitive society contributes to this culture of complaining on behalf of one’s children, Where almost everything depends on academic success,

Students compete fiercely from a very young age to get the best grades, so as to one day reach the best universities. Outside of school, parents send their children to expensive after-school schools hagwonsWhich operate from 5 am to 10 pm.

Added to this is the pressure that parents feel today. If before Korean families had five or six children, now most have only one.Which means they only have one chance to succeed.

Kim Bong-jae, a professor who trains future teachers at Seoul National University of Education, says growing inequalities also play a role.

BBC/Hosu Lee A building full of extra-curricular classes is called hagwonsWhich operate from 5 am to 10 pm.

Traditionally, Korea has a deep-rooted culture of respect for teachers, he said, but due to the country’s rapid economic growth, many parents now have higher education.

“This means that teachers are often looked down upon,” he says. “They believe they have paid for them with their taxes, and This makes them realize that they are within their rights.,

Another teacher, Kwon, told us that during her 10 years of teaching she took two sick leaves to deal with depression and panic attacks caused by the stress of parents and students.

Up until four years ago, he said, a disruptive student could be sent out of class or to the back, but then parents started suing for child abuse.

Kwon recently moved to a school in a poor community, and confirmed that the behavior of parents in better-off areas was much worse.

,His mentality is ‘only my son matters’, and when you only think about sending your child to a good university, you become very selfish,” he says. He has no doubt that this pressure also affects children and affects their behaviour.

“They don’t know how to free themselves from this pressure, so they end up hurting each other.”

hard solution

Bullying and violence among students are known problems in South Korean schools.

last year’s popular drama Glory It revolves around a woman who seeks revenge on her former stalkers. It was based on real events and featured some disturbing acts of violence.,

As if the storyline wasn’t enough, the series director himself was accused of harassment and forced to apologize.

getty images Some teachers who participated in the protests hide their identities out of fear of reprisals.

In February, under pressure to address the problem, the government announced that students’ bullying records would be included in their university applications.

Although this was hoped to encourage students not to harass each other, This has further increased the concern of the parents.Who put pressure on teachers to erase the bad deeds of their children from the records.

Shin Min-hyang, who heads the organization Solidarity for the Protection of Human Rights of Students and Parents, acknowledged that many of the behaviors exposed last month were unacceptable, but argued that these cases were unusual.

“The majority of parents are behaving well, and we are concerned that the channels through which we communicate our concerns are now being closed down. Parents are being blamed, and that is not right,” he said.

But Shin acknowledged that he had complained about teachers in the past and that he would like to have more influence over what his children are taught and how they are disciplined.

Another parent, who did not want to be named, said he was worried the complaints had gotten out of control. They showed us the contents of the group chat, In which parents encouraged each other to harass a teacher For a decision that he made.

“If they block your number, call your family and friends’ phones,” said one chat member.

“If teachers don’t have the power to intervene with problematic students, other people will be negatively affected,” the anonymous parent told us.

getty images Students and parents feel pressure to succeed in a highly competitive society.

Additionally, there is a risk that students may be left with fewer teachers.

According to a 2023 survey, Less than a quarter of teachers (24%) were satisfied with their jobs, down from 68% in 2006., when the survey began. A large majority said they had thought about leaving the profession in the last year.

The government has acknowledged that there is a serious problem and that classrooms are “broken”. To address this, it has published new guidelines for teachers, which establish that they can remove disruptive students from the classroom and restrain them if necessary.

It also states that parents must agree in advance with teachers on the date and time of the meeting, and teachers may refuse to meet outside working hours.

South Korean Education Minister Lee Ju-ho said he hoped these measures would “return schools to the condition they should be in.”

But there are many who believe that not only do classes work but that we should also Reform the entire South Korean education systemAnd also the narrow definition of success prevalent in the country.

And they show that everyone would benefit from a society in which grades don’t make or break lives.

,We have changed the name of the deceased on the request of his family.

Additional reporting by Hosu Lee and Lee Hyun Choi

