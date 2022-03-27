Bill Gates explained the reasons why he would never invest in bitcoin and what dangers he sees

Bill Gates is a renowned guru of investments and new technology businesses. However, there is an investment that although it is on everyone’s lips, for Gates it is not worth it. Despite his growing popularity, the businessman admitted that he does not recommend investing in bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies.

He explained that he would not put money into an asset that can go up or down because of a tweet from Elon Musk. “Elon has tons of money and is very sophisticated, so I’m not worried about his bitcoin randomly going up or down,” Gates told Bloomberg Technology. He added, “I do think people get carried away with these fads that they may not have that much money to spare, so I’m not bullish on bitcoin.”

“If you have less money than Elon, you should probably be careful,” the billionaire and business guru recommended.

Today, much of Bill’s investment portfolio gates it is focused on company shares, with considerable concentration. However, he is now selling many of them and refocusing his investments. According to experts, this means that he foresees a crisis of the market structure.

Gates is buying are shares of companies dedicated to basic sectors, that is, basic necessities. It is known that, for the time being, Gates has bought shares in agricultural companies (Sanderson Farms), water companies (Canadian Pacific) and the land transport sector, thus anticipating a new international crisis, in which trade is less important than production. .