Bill Gates explains what are the three most important discoveries of humanity

Although he maintains a relatively low profile, many of Bill Gates’s colloquial expressions end up becoming technological predictions that are adopted as a great truth by the general public. In a recent interview he listed the three most important inventions for humanity.

In the first place, Gates placed the vaccines. In an interview granted to the German media Handelsblattassured that they helped to overcome multiple diseases and avoid much suffering and death.

Vaccines have brought the coronavirus pandemic under control REUTERS

One of the most important is the cancer vaccine that is in the testing phase. The treatment allows the body’s natural defenses to attack cancer cells in the body. For this, it is capable of identifying the genetic mutations of the tumors. A mechanism that would allow attacking and curing many types of cancer. It is one of the most anticipated and promising advances of recent times.

In November, Gates was also asked about the end of the coronavirus pandemic and his forecasts. At the time, he said coronavirus death and infection rates could drop below seasonal flu levels by mid-2022, as long as no new dangerous variants emerge and everyone follows the full vaccination course.





The second invention in order of importance is the microprocessor. This invention revolutionized the computer industry, being key to the development of computing and smart devices. To this day they are still evolving by leaps and bounds on mobiles and other devices.

For Gates microprocessors are very important iStockPhoto

The microprocessor is a key piece of computer advances, since it is a work of engineering art, inside which billions of electrical circuits are hidden, which are called transistors and allow to execute an enormous number of operations per second. Microprocessors were invented by a small group of visionaries led by Ted Hoff at a Silicon Valley startup called Intel.

In 1968 a Japanese firm was looking for a driver to power a new line of calculators and required a system that used 12 different integrated circuits. It was then that Hoff came up with the idea of ​​creating a universal processor on a single microchip, rather than a set of custom-designed circuits, and the microprocessor was born. The result was a four-chip system, based on Intel’s 4004 microprocessor.

green revolution

Bill stresses the importance of finding ways to capture carbon dioxide from the air to absorb excess greenhouse emissions. The key is, too, once the carbon dioxide has been captured, deciding what to do with it.





In this sense, the tycoon mentions that the Canadian startup Carbon Engineering, in which he invests, plans to expand production of its synthetic fuels, using captured carbon dioxide as the main ingredient. For this reason, he is critical of cryptocurrencies for the amount of energy they consume and the impact this could generate, and he is a staunch defender of the green revolution.

Gates rejects cryptocurrencies due to the impact they generate on the environment Given Ruvic/Reuters

Regarding climate change, in February he assured that “carbon emissions are increasing, and in the future they will emanate above all from basic services in many developing countries: from air conditioning, from construction, from having electricity.