Bill Gates’ Four Seasons buys the Danieli Hotel in Venice

VENICE – New management for one of the most prestigious hotels in Venice and the world, the Danieli. The chain Four Seasons owned by Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Saudi prince Al Waleed bin Talal – according to Corriere della sera – would have closed the agreement with the Italian group Statuto. The international brand which owns 122 of the most exclusive hotels and resorts in the world has long been trying to open in Venice, has found its oldest hotel, which has been in operation since 1822. Four Seasons recently acquired the management of another hotel from the Statuto group, the San Domenico di Taormina (bought by the property developer in 2016 for 52.2 million, exceeding the offer of the Emir of Qatar Al-Thani by 200 thousand euros) . The Four Seasons group has already prepared the masterplan of the new Danieli by entrusting designer Pierre Yves Rochon with the renovation of the building which will come to have 200 rooms and will be ready in 2024. The American King Street fund has set up the financing and provided the capital for the renovation works, estimated at around 30 million euros. The Jll consulting company that carried out the assessment activities expects that the structure will have a value of over 500 million euros when fully operational.

A stone’s throw from Piazza San Marco in riva degli Schiavoni, the5 star hotel It is made up of three palaces, one older than the other: Palazzo Danieli Excelsior of the twentieth century, Palazzo Casa Nuova, of the nineteenth century, and Palazzo Dandolo, in Venetian Gothic style of the fourteenth century when it belonged to the noble Venetian family of Doge Enrico who conquered Constantinople (now Istanbul). Part of its fabulous booty, according to the hotel’s website to date run by the Marriott chain, would still furnish the hotel. It was Giuseppe Dal Niel, in 1822, who transformed the palazzo in riva degli Schiavoni into a hotel, the Albergo Reale, however, called Danieli by all after the name of the owner. In 1895 new owners arrive. Expensive renovations started. It was then that the hotel was also connected through the bridge to the Palazzo Casa Nuova, the old headquarters of the customs office beyond the Rio del Vin. In 1906, Count Giuseppe Volpi founded the Ciga hotel chain «Compagnia Italiana Grandi Alberghi» and bought the Royal Hotel Danieli. Which underwent its definitive structural modification in 1948, when the buildings that separated Palazzo Dandolo and Palazzo delle Prigioni were demolished and a new palace was erected, known as Danielino (today Palazzo Danieli Excelsior), modernized in 2008 by the architect Jacques Garcia.

RICH AND TORMENTED HISTORY

The Danieli changed hands many times and then ended up in the portfolio of the real estate developer Giuseppe Statuto, who had bought it in 2005 from Starwood for over 240 million euros. For some time now it has been rumored that Four Seasons had targeted the 5-star hotel in Venice after planting its flag in Taormina and now there is talk of Puglia as the next target. The list of illustrious guests of the Danieli hotel is long, from Goethe to Walt Disney, from Charles Dickens to Steven Spielberg. Several 007 films were shot here. In its sumptuous rooms, the love story between Gabriele D’Annunzio and Eleonora Duse exploded, and who knows how many others less famous but always very wealthy because a room costs an average of 500-600 euros per night .