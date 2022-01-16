Bill Gates: in the 2030 Agenda, prepare for the next pandemic – EXPO 2020

(ANSA) – DUBAI, 16 JAN – To achieve the ‘Sustainable Development Goals’ of the 2030 Agenda within the next eight years, we need to prepare for the next global pandemic, this is the message launched by Bill Gates who spoke in connection with the Forum on Global Goals for All, organized at the Dubai Expo during the UN’s Global Goals Week.



“To my personal list of goals I want to add that the world is prepared for the next pandemic. In the last two years we have had important scientific breakthroughs, we have made vaccines safe in a faster way than in the past, but we have also seen that the inequality in the distribution of health tools, the lack of funds have left too many people behind and facing risks to their health, “said the President of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.



“We need a fairer society, to accelerate the global supply of vaccines in the future, make more doses and distribute them more equitably – added Gates – We also need more tools to quickly contain outbreaks as they occur, thanks to rapid tests, readily available, and better logistics systems to stem faster “.



The Forum was also attended by United Nations Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed who spoke with Emirati Minister Reem Al Hashimy, Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, on the importance and role of young people in the future and to achieve the Goals by 2030 of sustainable development.



“We should listen more to what young people have to say. To begin with, they taught me to respond in a faster and more immediate way, with emojis. – said the UN deputy secretary, snatching the applause of the hall. young kids learn faster than those of past generations. At the age I am now, I have to listen and have more conversations with young people if I want to make a useful contribution for the next 5 years. I am sure that whoever comes after me will be a person smarter than me “, commented Amina Mohammed.



The event provided attendees with an overview of the 2030 Agenda goals and gave an analysis on how to reach the most pressing issues, such as inequality and the climate crisis, listening to the experiences of many, including that of Bill Gates who only a few weeks ago it was present at the Expo.



Bill Gates remotely recalled that the SDGs are only eight years away from the expiry of the Sustainable Development Goals.



“At the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation we are primarily focused on the goal of ending poverty and hunger, achieving gender equality and decreasing the impact of climate change.”



He recalled that well-being for all is the goal that is closest to his heart and that he created the Foundation “after Melinda and I discovered that every year millions of children suffer and die from hunger and diseases such as diarrhea, pneumonia and other ailments that are easily treatable in rich countries. More recently we have been engaged in the fight against Covid, where there is still much to be done, but collectively we have already made enormous progress. We are heartened by the fact that the number of children dying before their fifth birthday for diseases it has been halved since 2000, “he said.



“However, the Sustainable Development Goals are not something that can be erased overnight and the pandemic has blocked the progress we had made on many fronts. But I am optimistic, but we need 2022 and every year thereafter to be years of action, “he concluded. (HANDLE).

