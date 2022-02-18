Bill Gates invests millions of dollars in a ‘startup’ that seeks to decarbonize heavy industry

The new company will use energy generated from natural sources in the manufacture of materials such as cement and steel.

Antora Energy, a ‘startup’ that will use energy generated from natural sources, ad this Thursday that managed to obtain 50 million dollars from a group of investors that includes funds from Bill Gates and Chris Sacca to decarbonize heavy industry.

In particular, the company received money from the Breakthrough Energy Ventures network, created by the co-founder of Microsoft, and Lowercarbon Capital, whose co-founder is the American venture investor. Furthermore, Shell Ventures is also listed among the recent investors.

“An amazing 30% of global emissions come from the manufacturing sectorand the only way to restore a habitable planet is to reduce it to zero,” Antora Energy said in a statement.

The company, founded in 2018, takes zero emission energy from renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar farms, and converts it into heat, which it stores in solid carbon blocks that are isolated in a kind of thermal battery. From there, the stored energy is used as heat in the industrial processes needed to make materials like cement and steel, or is converted to electricity.

“Antora produces heat and electricity from solar energy at cheaper prices than flaring gas,” CNBS quoted Sacca. “The oil and gas industry can deny climate change all they want, but buyers will always choose the lowest-priced option, and that means the lights go out. fossil fuels”, concluded the businessman.

Until now, the ‘startup’ remains a laboratory project, however, it is expected to start operating until the end of 2023.