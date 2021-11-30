Bill Gates is a little closer to producing nuclear power

The company that well-known American entrepreneur Bill Gates founded in 2008 to design new nuclear reactors has chosen the place to try to build its first power plant. The company is called TerraPower and the place that after years of planning it has identified to pass to the facts is Kemmerer: a town in Wyoming with less than 3 thousand inhabitants, whose economy currently depends on a coal mine, a natural gas processing plant and a thermoelectric plant, which together have more than 400 employees. If the TerraPower plant is actually built, it will offer 250 jobs.

Gates is among the people who think that to stop using fossil fuels as energy sources, and therefore reduce the production of greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change, it is necessary to resort to nuclear energy. In particular, he believes that there is no time to wait for technological innovations in the field of nuclear fusion, currently impracticable to produce energy, and that we must therefore invest in fission reactors (the method used so far) of the new generation, which produce less waste than those in use.

“Since no one would allow us to build experimental reactors in the real world, we created a supercomputer lab in Bellevue, Washington,” Gates says in his latest book. Climate. How to avoid a disaster, “Where a team of scholars develops digital simulations of different reactor designs”.

The Kemmerer plant would be the first prototype of TerraPower and the first nuclear power plant of the “Natrium” type, the name of a project developed by the company together with GE-Hitachi, an industrial collaboration between General Electric and the Japanese Hitachi. Natrium systems use liquid sodium as a coolant (“natrium” is the Latin word for “sodium”, hence the symbol of the element “Na”), instead of water: it is a metal with a boiling point much higher than water (about 900 ° C) and therefore – despite a lower heat capacity – can absorb much more heat before starting to boil. Therefore, using liquid sodium as a refrigerant reduces the risk of explosions in the event of malfunctions.

The Natrium plant project also foresees that no external electrical generators are required to operate the cooling systems, which should make them safer in an emergency – the generators at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant played an important role in the 2011 disaster. the systems are designed in such a way as to use liquid sodium also with another function: that of large batteries. In fact, molten salts can be used to accumulate energy, to be used in those moments of the day when there is less of it due to the inconstancy of renewable sources, i.e. sunlight and wind.

This last aspect of the project will be particularly useful in Kemmerer, given that the Wyoming area is very windy and a lot is already being invested in the construction of wind farms. After construction, the Natrium plant will be managed by the energy company Rocky Mountain Power, which currently controls the local thermoelectric plant; the company will use its storage system to compensate for energy shortages in the absence of wind.

The nuclear power plant built by TerraPower will be able to provide a power of 345 megawatts and, with the use of storage systems, up to 500 megawatts. To get an idea of ​​what quantity we are talking about, we can use the example values ​​cited by Gates himself in his book: a medium-sized American city requires 1 gigawatt, that is 1000 megawatt, while a small city 1 megawatt. Rocky Mountain Power’s existing wind farms in Wyoming total 2 gigawatts, and the company plans to build many more. The coal-fired power plant near Kemmerer, on the other hand, supplies 448 megawatts.

If it obtains the necessary permits, TerraPower plans to build the plant in Kemmerer by 2028. The short lead times of the plants are another feature of the project the company has worked on, and are made possible by their small size. For the same reason, the cost forecasts for the construction of the Natrium power plants are much lower than those of a classic nuclear power plant: for the plant in Kemmerer they are equal to 4 billion dollars, because it would be the first, but then they should reduce by three quarters. “The first prototype costs more and more,” explained Chris Levesque, CEO of TerraPower, also because it will be subjected to checks and modifications on which any subsequent plants will then be based.

Half of the money needed to build the plant will be invested by the US Department of Energy, which for years has been carrying out a program to build new nuclear reactors that are more technologically advanced than those in use today.

Kemmerer was chosen to host the first TerraPower plant – provided that the project receives federal authorization – for the geological characteristics of the area in which it is located and for the interest of the population, in view of the future abandonment of fossil fuels to which the local economy is linked. If the Natrium plant is built, it is expected that it will be able to remain in operation for 60 years.