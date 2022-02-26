Bill Gates is the largest owner of farmland in the US.

The report on US Land Ownership (“Land Ownership Report” / 1-21-22) indicates that Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft and holder of 45% of its shares, is the main owner of North American land, owner of an area of ​​more than 250,000 acres (101,171.4 hectares) deployed throughout the immense US territory, the fourth in the world in order of extension (Russia / Canada / China / USA).

The last purchase made by Bill Gates was in the State of Washington, where he acquired a farm of 14,500 acres (5,867.9 hectares) for US$ 171 million, which implies a value of US$ 12,000 per acre, destined to produce corn and wheat, in rotation with the potato crop.

This is a type of purchase that can only be made by large institutional investors, all of them located without exception on Wall Street.

The fundamental reason for the wave of massive land purchases carried out by large institutional investors is above all the need to combat the effects of climate change or “Global Warming” through the systematic promotion of sustainable and long-term agri-food production.

For this reason, Wall Street funds specifically established to buy land for agri-food production raised US$5.7 billion in 2019, and then fell back to US$2 billion in 2020 as a result of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the world. whole, but then they have climbed to more than US $ 10,000 million in 2021, as an expression of a clear upward trend.

These Wall Street funds earmarked for farmland purchases offer a rate of return of 12% / 13% on the capital invested, which increases in the medium / long term or due to the systematic increases in productivity obtained through the new technologies typical of the biological dimension of the 4th. Industrial revolution, in full swing both in the US and in the world.

Many of these investments, that of Bill Gates in 1st. place, they propose achieve carbon neutrality (complete compensation between emission and absorption of carbon dioxide / Co2) of its agri-food production within a period of 5/10 years; and they try to do it with significant incentives granted in the lower interest rates and in the reduction of the cost of insurance.

This indicates the growing importance that central banks and the international financial system attach to the need for reduce the emission of carbon dioxide (Co2), and thus combat climate change.

All this implies the achievement of significant improvements in the originally agreed economic equation.

In short, everything indicates that the trend towards carbon neutrality in the advanced economy, including agriculture, has an irreversible and growing character.

Hence, the successive steps in this direction tend to be formalized; and that what is foreseeable now is that Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand intend to install a tax on the emission of Carbon Dioxide (Co2) before the end of the decade.

The agricultural business, in short, is transformed into a combination of contracts, where the investment comes from the international financial system, and the executive and technical management, by definition of a high scientific and technological level, comes from the large specialized training centers, and in which, finally, the markets are global, in which the per capita income of its population grows systematically.

In all cases, the underlying phenomenon of this situation is the increasingly accelerated deepening of the process of deterritorializationwhich is the characteristic feature of advanced agriculture.

This essential trend experiences variations depending on the price of commodities and certain local factors such as drought and State interventionism, but the price of land -the crucial asset- responds to the underlying long-term trend.

Deterritorialization and systematic technological change make the Land market increasingly liquid, to the exact extent that the figure of the traditional owner of land disappears.

Now the land is permanently sold, in application of the basic rule of capitalism that establishes that “… everything solid becomes liquid.”

Bill Gates, in short, is once again at the head of a world trend, as he was before with Microsoft and the technological revolution in information processing.

Evidently, it is his nature to be a pioneer of new realities