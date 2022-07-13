Bill Gates made a new warning about a global crisis: these would be the consequences

The American tycoon and computer scientist Bill Gates is one of the most influential people when it comes to speaking and making his ideas known on issues that have to do with the behavior of society. Among the variables that he has addressed the most is the pandemic and now he spoke about a global economic crisis.

The voice of Gates is noted in the world, because the 66-year-old man and co-founder of Microsoft has made known his habits, beliefs and secrets with which he has managed to become one of the subjects with the greatest capital in the world.

The entrepreneur’s passion revolves around technology, but in a recent interview with the United States channel CNN the computer scientist addressed issues related to the economy.

The Microsoft co-founder touched on the looming crisis due to the ongoing war between the nations of Ukraine and Russia. Consequently, this has brought with it the effects of inflation in the prices of gas, electricity and other services or products.

In the intervention with the aforementioned news channel, Gates explained that the current economic context, together with the coronavirus health crisis, will have consequences in economic terms because “Government debt levels were already very, very high, and there were already problems in the supply chain.”

“I’m afraid the pessimists have a pretty strong argument that worries me a lot. You can only be optimistic in the long term if you are pessimistic enough to survive in the short term,” added the businessman from the important technology conglomerate.

Thus, Bill Gates does not hesitate to give a recommendation for the people who follow him or listen to him and that is “Invest optimistically”.

According to the new warning from the North American computer scientist, the global crisis will be the one that will give way to an economic slowdown in a few years.

“It is likely to accelerate the inflationary problems that the economies of a rich world have and that it will force an increase in interest rates that ends up causing an economic slowdown,” confirmed the also philanthropist.

On the other hand, along the same lines, the president in Latin America for Microsoft, Rodrigo Kede Lima, was in a recent interview with Forbes in which he addressed the issue of digital security.

With the arrival of digital and its expansion throughout the world, this topic went from being concentrated solely in large companies and moved to a so-called “explosion of use”, according to Kede Lima. Thus, companies must now invest in technology and “they are transforming themselves into companies of software”, something that, in turn, is related to democratization.

The president of Microsoft Latin America said that One of the main factors that are on the agenda and will become more relevant in the future is cybersecurity.

“If artificial intelligence is the great opportunity to make companies more competitive, cybersecurity and privacy are the biggest risk and the biggest problem that we are going to have for the next ten years”accurate.

For Engineer Kede Lima, the pandemic has done its thing in technology and the so-called “attack surface” expanded after people started working from home, due to confinement and health restrictions in each nation.

Consequently, it is not only a security problem that is linked to the data that is stored at the source, but since everything is connected, the hacking of a car or gas pipeline could be possible, analyzes the leader.

In view of the above, in general, “companies are making more and more investments to protect themselves. It is a very serious problem. The next pandemic will be a cyber attack, in the sense that if telecommunications are stopped, it is a lockdown (lockdown)”warned the Latin American representative.