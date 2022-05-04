Bill Gates on Elon Musk and Twitter: ‘Don’t underestimate him’

The purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk It has shaken all social networks and has put the millionaire back in the debate, even in that of his rivals.

Founding philanthropist of Microsoft, Bill Gates, spoke about said transaction and assured that we should not “underestimate” Elon Musk in its aim to improve Twitter.

“The digital world has made it easy for interesting but wrong ideas to spread very quickly,” he told TODAY. “We need to innovate so that the digital environment is more positive to bring the truth out, and people are seeing, ‘Hey, this is fake.'”

“You wouldn’t want to underestimate Elon,” the 66-year-old noted. “What he did at Tesla is amazing, help with climate change, what he did at SpaceX, will he do that (kind of) improvement this time? Should there be laws that strike a better balance between free speech and conspiracy theories that confuse people? You know, Elon thinks he can get better Twitter”.

With a smile, gates He added: “I don’t know specifically what it will do, but there is an opportunity and we need innovation in that space.”

Elon Musk’s Twitter plans

Elon Musk He plans to make changes to the social network, but, he points out, in search of freedom of opinion.

“The goal I have, if everything comes to fruition with Twitter, is to have a service that is as inclusive as possible, where ideally most of the United States is on it and talking,” he explained. Musk on the Met Gala red carpet.

“I also promised this publicly, that we have to get rid of bots, trolls, scams and everything, because that’s obviously diminishing the user experience and we don’t want people being cheated out of their money and that sort of thing,” he added. .

Bill Gates was unfaithful to his ex-wife?

In the same interview, Bill Gates spoke about his recent separation with Melinda Gates, his companion for more than 27 years.

“Divorce is definitely a sad thing,” he said. “I have a responsibility to cause my family a lot of pain. It was a difficult year. I feel good because we are all moving forward now.”

Asked if he had ever been unfaithful in his marriage, the 66-year-old philanthropist said: “I certainly made mistakes and I take responsibility,” but did not elaborate.

“I don’t think going into the details right now is constructive, but yes, I caused pain and I feel terrible about it,” he said. gates.

“I know divorces are different, but it’s just a complete change. We were partners, we grew up together and now that’s different. We’re not married,” he said.

“There are areas like weather or health that I have expertise in, (but) on personal issues like this, I don’t consider myself an expert,” he said. “I should be very humble that there is a complicated aspect to success, so I don’t have good advice for other people.”

