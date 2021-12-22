World

Bill Gates on Omicron: “we may have entered the worst part of the pandemic” – Covid Emergency

Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates today issued a new ruling on the Covid-19 pandemic.


“Just when it looked like life would return to normal, we could be entering the worst part of the pandemic,” Gates wrote in a Twitter thread about the variant.

“Omicron will strike for all of us. My closest friends have it now and I’ve canceled most of my vacation plans.”

At the same time, the billionaire also said he believes this current wave of coronavirus will be over by March next year as the new variant has spread rapidly. “If there’s any good news here, it’s that omicron moves so fast that once it becomes dominant in a country, the wave should last less than 3 months. Those few months might be bad, but I still believe that. if we take the right steps, the pandemic can end in 2022, “reiterated Gates. He also warned people of the still unknown behavior of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and urged them to take it seriously.

