Bill Gates predicted a new pandemic and not Covid-19: “It will be a different pathogen”

The co-founder of Microsoft and the Windows computer operating system, Bill Gatesaffirmed this Monday, February 21, that the world will again face another pandemic, unrelated to the coronavirus.

During the Munich Security Conference, held in Germany without the participation of Russia, The American businessman and tycoon gave his opinion on the dangers that lie ahead for humanity in terms of health.

“We will have another pandemic. It will be a different pathogen next time”expressed gates in an interview with journalist Hadley Gamble of the American news channel CNBC.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

However, the philanthropist argued that hopes that the population will be better prepared and that technological and medical advances and investment will make it possible to face the next international challengeas reported Sputnik.

Bill Gates considered that the World Health Organization (WHO) will not be able to achieve its goal of vaccinating 70% of the world’s population by mid-2022. “It’s too late,” he said. According to information from CNBCCurrently, only 61.9% of the world population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The businessman celebrated, however, that the risks of serious illness were drastically reducedpartly due to the virus itself, especially the omicron variantwhich has created a level of immunity and “has done a better job of reaching the world population than with vaccines.”

Bill Gates warns the world about smallpox epidemics caused by bioterrorists

“The chance of serious illness, which is mostly associated with older age and obesity or diabetes, those risks are now dramatically reduced due to exposure to infection,” he said during the interview.

For the former CEO of microsoft, it is not so difficult to join international efforts to prevent a new pandemic. He himself teamed up with the British biomedical research charity Wellcome Trust to donate $300 million to what would later become the Global Access Fund for COVID-19 Vaccines (Covax, for its acronym in English).

“The cost of being prepared for the next pandemic is not that great,” he stressed. “It’s not like climate change. If we’re rational, yes, next time we’ll catch it early.”

VF/JFG