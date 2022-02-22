Bill Gates predicts a new pandemic: this is his analysis – News Technology – Technology

Microsoft co-founder and one of the richest men in the world, Bill Gates, He spoke about various topics during the Annual Security Conference that took place in Munich, Germany a few days ago. The philanthropist indicated that thanks to the vaccines against covid-19, the health crisis that the world is going through would end this year.

However, his statements did not end there and warned about the arrival of another possible pandemic in the futurebut warned that this would have a different pathogen that also belongs to the coronavirus family.

“The chance of serious illness, which is primarily associated with older age and obesity or diabetes, those risks are now dramatically reduced due to exposure to infection,” he said in the middle of the conversation with CNBC’s Hadley Gamble on said event.

On the other hand, he explained that the objective of the World Health Organization (WHO) to vaccinate 70 percent of the world population is difficult to achieve, but that the virus and the arrival of the omicron variant have generated a level of immunity globally even better than vaccines.

Gates also recognized that technological advances have helped the world to face this type of circumstance in a faster and more effective way., which prepares the world so that the eventual arrival of a new health crisis is handled more effectively.

“Next time we should try to do it instead of two years in six months. Standardized platforms, including messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, would make this possible,” he added.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced an investment of 150 million dollars (close to 600 billion Colombian pesos) in the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), with the aim of develop vaccines that would prevent future epidemics.

However, he maintains that the generation of vaccines is not enough, and that the world must go beyond the development of biologicals: “We must ensure that everyone who can benefit from vaccines has access to them. That is where the world has collectively failed in its response to covid.”

This is not the first time that the technology entrepreneur has made predictions about public health, in 2015, Gates pointed out that the next global catastrophe was going to be related to a pandemic.

At this time, the billionaire assured: “There may be a virus that people feel well enough with while they are infected to get on a plane or go to the supermarket and that it would spread all over the world very quickly.”

The computer scientist warned, in that year, the little preparation that the countries could have to attend to a situation as complex as that in health matters. Fact that with the appearance of covid-19 was fulfilled to the letter.

