Bill Gates put a lot of pressure on the Xbox team, he wanted an answer to Wii – Nerd4.life

Through the new documentary series by Xbox, let’s discover some background related to the creation of the Kinect. According to what was revealed, it was Bill Gates himself who pushed to find an answer, for Xbox, to the success of the Nintendo Wii.

Specifically, it is explained that in 2006 Nintendo launched the Wii console, based as you know on motion controls. This “changed everything,” in the words of former Microsoft employee Shannon Loftis. Furthermore, this novelty caught Nintendo’s opponents off guard.

It is explained that Bill Gates he was not happy that the Xbox leaders had not been able to foresee this and come up with their own version of the Wii, so he “put a lot of pressure on the team”. Xbox designer Carl Ledbetter added that Xbox wanted to compete with Nintendo and evolve their strategy, without directly copying Wii.

Luckily for Xbox, some research was already underway related to the technology that became the Kinect. The historical public then did not react positively, but the company believes it was a “paradigm shift”, with 10 million units sold in the first 60 days. Xbox eventually ditched motion controls, while Nintendo partially kept them with Switch Joy-Con.

Me too’former president and CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment America – Jack Tretton – revealed Sony’s point of view on the success of the Nintendo Wii: “Nintendo came out of nowhere with a device that was not based on a specific technology, but on a simple entertainment experience, on the ability to play a game without having to press keys on a controller. They clearly expanded audiences and made video games a mainstream form of entertainment. ”

Also through these documentaries, we also discovered that GTA 3 was rejected by Microsoft on Xbox.