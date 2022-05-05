Bill Gates responded to Elon Musk’s criticism and spoke about the future of Twitter

Elon Musk and Bill Gates

Elon Musk accused Bill Gates of damaging his environmental credibility by shorting shares of Tesla Inc. The Microsoft Corp. founder explained that he is simply diversifying his investments.

Asked by the BBC if he had bet against the electric vehicle pioneer, Gates said the move had nothing to do with climate change.

“The popularity of electric cars will generate more competition to sell those cars,” Gates said in an interview on the BBC Today show. “So there is a difference between adopting electric cars and companies becoming infinitely valuable.”

The Bloomberg media explained that While Musk and Gates donate heavily to climate protection causes, the two have a long history of public feuding, with disagreements over issues including the pandemic, electric trucks and cryptocurrencies.

“There’s no need for him to be nice to me,” Gates said of Musk.

Gates, meanwhile, warned that Musk’s purchase of Twitter could make the social network “worse,” and questioned Tesla’s dream campaign to promote free speech is sensible.

Speaking at the Wall Street Journal CEO Summit on Wednesday, Gates told CNBC that it is unclear how Musk will change Twitter if he takes ownership and also expressed his concern about the spread of misinformation on social media platforms.

″How do you feel about something [en Twitter] saying ‘vaccines kill people’ or ‘Bill Gates is tracking people?’” Gates asked.

“What are your goals for what it ends up being? Is that consistent with this idea of ​​less extreme falsehoods spreading so rapidly [y] weird conspiracy theories? Do you share that goal or not?” she said.

Gates asked not to underestimate Musk

Gates confessed that he plans to set up a 3,000-person social media unit to help spread accurate information about vaccines in the future. He emphasized that the “good messages” must be transmitted by trusted people in the community, such as political and ethnic leaders.

He further admitted to CNBC that Musk’s track record at other companies is impressive, calling his time leading Tesla and SpaceX “amazing” and saying he thought Musk had done a good job of putting together a great team of engineers at those companies. .

“I doubt that will happen this time, but we must have an open mind and never underestimate Elon,” he said.

