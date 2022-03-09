Bill Gates reveals ONE skill that every entrepreneur must have if they want to be SUCCESSFUL

Bill Gatesfounder of Microsoft, declared a few years ago that the skills every entrepreneur should have or entrepreneur, is that of be able to sell. At the time, gates ensured that the sales skills can make the difference between success and failure.

During your participation in the conference Salon des Entrepreneurs 2007in France, gates He said that “every entrepreneur needs a mix of different skills, but the most important thing is to be a salesperson.”

