Bill Gates reveals ONE skill that every entrepreneur must have if they want to be SUCCESSFUL

Bill Gatesfounder of Microsoft, declared a few years ago that the skills every entrepreneur should have or entrepreneur, is that of be able to sell. At the time, gates ensured that the sales skills can make the difference between success and failure.

During your participation in the conference Salon des Entrepreneurs 2007in France, gates He said that “every entrepreneur needs a mix of different skills, but the most important thing is to be a salesperson.”

Related news

“Not just convincing your customers to buy your product, but convincing people to give you credit and convincing people to come work for your company,” he said.

The Seattle native insisted on the importance of finding the suitable work team to grow with you and your company.

“You want their skills to be such that even when you get to 10 or 50 people, that their ability can grow with that company. So you want people who are essentially overqualified, so you have to be very convincing that it’s worth them coming in and come together,” he said.

maintained that attract top talent and be able to sell those people your vision and leadership could mean the difference between attracting the best employees or those merely mediocre.

How much money does Bill Gates have and what does he spend his fortune on?

Bill Gatesis the fourth richest person in the world with an estimated net worth of 126 billion dollarsaccording to the index of Bloomberg Billionaires of 2022.

Yes OK, some luxuries are allowedThey only represent a fraction of his immense fortune. For example, he owns property in Washington worth $125 million, a private plane and a collection of luxury cars. Recently she spent $43 million in a 5,800-square-foot house in Del Mar, California.

However, most thousands of millions you own are spent on charitable projects, through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundationand it is known that the American businessman plans to give away almost all of his fortune before he dies.

Gates and his ex-wife Melinda are major philanthropists.. They have been named America’s Most Generous Philanthropists by The Chronicle of Philanthropywith donations of more than 36 billion dollars to charitable causes through the Gates Foundation.

ABC