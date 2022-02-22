Bill Gates says that COVID is in retreat, but warns that “there will be another pandemic”

Bill Gates recently asserted that the coronavirus is in retreat worldwide after the management that was established on the latest strain of the disease -which is one of the least lethal so far-, but he also predicted that this will not be the last pandemic with which humanity has to face – both in the short and long term.

“we will have another pandemic“, assured the founder of Microsoft in an interview with Hadley Gamblejournalist from CNBCwhere he also explained: “Be a different pathogen next time“.

Volodomir Zelensky said that Russia violated the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine

And it is that the philanthropist does not see the Covid-19 -or none of its variants- as a latent threat to humanity, since most people managed to get immunized against it either with a vaccine or by getting the virus in question .

The problem, according to him, is then in the people who have not yet been able to access the complete vaccination against the coronavirus, not because it is dangerous not to be vaccinated – despite the fact that if it is more risky to face an infection without having the complete scheme -, but because it demonstrates the lack of global capacity to vaccinate people.

Bill Gates assures that the coronavirus is in retreat.

DEFEAT THE NEXT PANDEMIC IN 6 MONTHS

With all this in mind, the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation ensure that expects to see improvements in vaccine distribution systems in the coming months with the aim of being able to alleviate the situation in the event of a possible pandemic caused by another pathogen.

“ The possibility of serious illness, which is mainly associated with advanced age and obesity or diabetes, those risks are now drastically reduced due to exposure to infection “, he said and added: “ Next time we should try to do it, instead of two years, in six months “.

Agreement with the IMF: SMEs warn of the impact of devaluation and rate hikes on costs and activity

It should be remembered that the aforementioned foundation is one of the most important in the world when it comes to working on health and access to vaccination in developing countries.

They do this with donations to organizations such as the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPIfor its acronym in English) -to which he contributed €265 million-.