Bill Gates says ‘the worst of covid-19 is yet to come’

The billionaire, Bill Gates, assures that a new strain of coronavirus that is much more contagious and even fatal may emerge and that the world is not yet ready for it.

“I do not want to be a voice of pessimism, but it is well above the 5% risk that of this pandemic, we have not even seen the worst,” he warned.

“We are still at risk of this pandemic generating a variant that would be even more transmissive and even more fatal,” said the tycoon who ranked fourth in the list of the 400 richest men in the US.

In December 2021, he spoke on his official Twitter account Twitter assuring that he will cancel his plans and would stay home thanks to the variant omicron, since the next peak of the pandemic would be yet to come.

“Just when it seemed like life would return to normal, we could be entering the worst part of the pandemic omicron will hit home for all of us. Close friends of mine now have it, and I have canceled most of my vacation plans,” she read in the post.

Bill Gates already said it in another interview

In an interview on February 18, 2022, he mentioned that “we will have another pandemic. Next time it will be a different pathogen.” He added that advances in medical technology should help the world do a better job of fighting it, if invested now, adding that if there was a rational response, “we’ll catch it in time” and “it won’t go global like this time.” .

Gates and his story

Bill Gates or William Henry Gates III, his official name, is an American businessman and computer scientist. He was born in Seattle in 1955.

He is known for being the founder of the Microsoft technology company, as well as for being one of the creators of the Windows operating system and one of the richest men in the world.

He is one of the founders of Microsoft, not only has he accumulated a colossal fortune, but he is also known for his outstanding actions in the field of philanthropy.

He studied at the distinguished Lakeside school and soon developed a great interest in computers. Precisely in Lakeside he coincided with Paul Allen, another computer lover with whom he created Microsoft.

Gates and Allen dropped out of college to dedicate themselves fully to their business, moving to Albuquerque in 1975. Both worked marathon hours designing low-cost software for companies that hired their services. Even then they believed in microcomputers as opposed to the large computers of the 1970s.