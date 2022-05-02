Bill Gates Says We May Not Have Seen The Worst Of Covid Yet – Technology News – Technology

Recently, the businessman and co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates stated in an interview with the ‘Financial Times’ that there is a risk “well above 5%” that the worst of the covid-19 pandemic is yet to come.

As the billionaire explained, a much more contagious and even fatal new strain of coronavirus may emerge and the world is not yet ready for it.

“I do not want to be a voice of pessimism, but it is well above the 5% risk that of this pandemic, we have not even seen the worst,” he warned.

“We are still at risk of this pandemic generating a variant that would be even more transmissive and even more fatal,” the tycoon said.

Given this, Gates called on governments around the world to invest a good part of their capital in epidemiological teams and technological modelers. to help identify health hazards in the future.

Previously, the businessman had already warned about these threats regarding the coronavirus.

Health personnel attending the covid-19 crisis.

In December 2021, he spoke on his official Twitter account assuring that he would cancel his plans and stay home thanks to ómicron, since the next peak of the pandemic would be yet to come.

“Just when it seemed like life would return to normal, we could be entering the worst of the omicron pandemic will hit home for all of us. Close friends of mine now have it, and I have canceled most of my vacation plans,” she read in the post.

