Bill Gates sounds the alarm: “The worst of the pandemic may still have to come”

Finally, after two years of a pandemic that forced us to change our lifestyle, we are slowly returning to normal. Almost put aside from May 1st both the Green Pass and the masks in most of the contexts, the hope is that we can definitively return to our life before 2020.

But the fear that the situation could change again is always there, it lingers within us, we have already had proof of this in the past. But it must be said that in recent years we have nevertheless learned a lot and we have also carried out an important vaccination campaign that is allowing us to keep the situation fairly under control.

However, by making the debts avert, some say that “the worst is yet to come”what’s up a risk “higher than five percent” to see a pandemic generated by a more transmissive and “even more fatal” variant of the virus. To make these reassuring statements was Bill Gates, billionaire founder of Microsoft and philanthropist, who reiterated his hypotheses in an interview with the Financial Times.