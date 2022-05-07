Bill Gates talks about Elon Musk, his rivalry and the purchase of Twitter – People – Culture

Without a doubt, the names Bill Gates -who was the CEO of Microsoft and who is currently one of the richest people in the world- and Elon Musk -CEO of Tesla and the richest man in the world, according to ‘Forbes Magazine’- are two eminences in technology and business field.

But no matter how many things they have in common, both billionaires have had several disagreements regarding issues such as electric vehicles -which Gates did not use until 2020-, the colonization of Mars that Musk is looking for and the pandemic.

In the last few hours, in an interview with the ‘Today’ program of the British news network ‘BBC’, the former CEO of Microsoft gave his opinion regarding his disagreements with his peerin addition to talking about other issues such as vaccines against covid-19 and his relationship with his ex-wife.

Gates on his dispute with Musk: ‘It has nothing to do’

In the televised conversation, he made reference to one of the disputes he has had with Musk, in which he invited him to talk about “philanthropic possibilities” within climate change. The Tesla owner’s response was the following question: “Do you still have a short half a billion dollar position against Tesla?”referring to Gates’s actions in the car company.

“I’m sorry, but I can’t take your climate change philanthropy seriously when you have a massive short position against Tesla, the company doing the most to solve climate change.”, continued the tycoon in the messages.

So apparently Bill Gates hit up @elonmusk to discuss “philanthropy on climate change” but Elon asked if he still had a half billion dollar short position on $TSLA. Bill said he hasn’t closed it out, so Elon told him to get lost. No idea if this is true lol pic.twitter.com/iuHkDG3bAd — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) April 22, 2022

This conversation would have been leaked from the personal text messages shared by both businessmen.

Twitter may be worse

Given this situation, Gates vehemently told the ‘BBC’ that he saw no need for Musk to be nice to him. He also explained that betting against Tesla has nothing to do with climate change.

“I have ways to diversify (…) The popularity of electric cars will lead to more competition to sell those cars. So there is a difference between adopting electric cars and companies becoming infinitely valuable,” Gates said.

For him, the idea that reducing Tesla stock is not bad for the environmentas Musk implies.

Regarding Elon’s purchase of Twitter, Bill responded that Twitter may be worse with Elon Musk at the helm: “But it could also be better. So my attitude is to wait and see.”

