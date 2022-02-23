Bill Gates Talks About Racing Of The Future – Technology News – Technology

The billionaire and founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, has stood out in recent years for predicting aspects of life in the future, public health, regarding the coronavirus pandemic, daily life and the world economy.

As well, He has dedicated part of his life to giving life advice to those who are interested in listening to it.

On this occasion, the tycoon explained what he considers will be the most required careers and professions or with more field of action in the future.

Science and engineering: agents of change

Robotics engineering, for example, is one of the careers of the future.

It is necessary to understand what engineers do and what they cannot do

In an interview with an American presenter, Gates assured that The professions to study to have a guaranteed job for the future are those related to science, engineering and economics.

The fellow philanthropist sees these races as “agents of change for all institutions“.

“You won’t necessarily work programming or writing code, but you do need to understand what engineers do and can’t doGates noted.

Virtual work meetings

The tycoon left his law studies to create Microsoft. Photo: Stephanie Lecoq. EFE

Another of the employer’s predictions regarding the workplace is the permanence of the virtual or remote model for work meetings. This was announced in one of his personal blog posts from him.

Also, he confessed the difficulties he experienced during 2021 and stressed that, when he founded Microsoft, he never thought that computers would become the only means of connection with the world, as happened in times of isolation.

