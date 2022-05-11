Bill Gates tests positive for COVID-19; Has Mild Symptoms – NBC New York (47)

SEATTLE – Bill Gates, the tycoon and co-founder of Microsoft Corporation, reported this Tuesday, in a message shared on his social networks, that he tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a thread on Twitter, the billionaire and philanthropist indicated that he has mild symptoms and will remain isolated until he recovers, in accordance with his doctor’s recommendations.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am having mild symptoms and am following expert advice to self-isolate until I am healthy again,” Gates wrote.

“I am lucky to be vaccinated and boosted, and have access to testing and excellent medical care.”

I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’m experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts’ advice by isolating until I’m healthy again. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 10, 2022

INVESTING IN HEALTH TO SUPPORT THE POOREST COUNTRIES

He also commented that, after two years, he will meet virtually with collaborators of the Gates Foundation, to thank them for their hard work.

The Seattle-based Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is the most influential private foundation in the world, with an endowment of some $65 billion.

Gates has publicly defended the measures implemented to mitigate the pandemic, mainly access to vaccines and medicines in the poorest countries.

Despite considering that the country is out of the pandemic phase, Fauci said that he does not believe that the coronavirus will be eradicated.

The Gates Foundation announced in October that it will invest $120 million to increase access to generic versions of drugmaker Merck’s antiviral pill against COVID-19 in low-income countries.

The tycoon said he is working with his partners to ensure that neither has to deal with a pandemic again.

“We will continue to work with partners and do everything we can to ensure that none of us have to deal with a pandemic again,” Gates wrote.