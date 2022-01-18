Bill Gates, the disturbing prophecy comes out: “We must prepare for the next pandemic”

He has returned to sermonize the immortal Bill Gates, the one who for the more or less aligned newspapers continues to figure as a philanthropist when, we know very well, he is a exponent of the ruling classes that has a single interest, that of maintaining the same interest of the ruling classes.

Just Bill Gates is back to show up. He gives the news the Ansa on January 16, 2022 with the following title: “Bill Gates: in the 2030 Agenda, preparing for the next pandemic”. Bill Gates spoke electronically at theEXPO of Dubai, al Forum on the global development goals. In particular in relation to the theme of the sustainable development objectives of2030 Agenda.

We should ask ourselves: sustainable for whom and for whom? Of course the cosmopolitan mastery it always tends to present as universal interests, good for all, those who in reality are own interests of cosmopolitan bosses and which therefore affirm themselves in such a degree as to harm majority of the population in the framework of a class society such that the interest of the dominant is based on the harm of the dominated.

These are the textual words of Bill Gates: “To my personal list of goals, I want to add that of getting the world prepared for the next pandemic“. These words deserve some quick consideration. Bill Gates doesn’t talk about the end of the pandemic and return to normality, to regain a condition of life such as the pre-pandemic one.

Philanthropist Bill Gates (as the turbomundialist magazines would call him) is saying that the old normality will not go back since you have to prepare for new epidemics, indeed to new pandemics, “until next time“, As he himself stated.

Nihil novi sub sole, if as we know the logo the only dominant is repeating at the beat that we have entered the era of pandemics, that new and more lethal pandemics await us. And now, in the words of Bill Gates, we must be prepared for the next one pandemic.

Only two considerations should be made on these words: first of all the emergency is the new normal. So that those who ask when we will return to the new normal, the answer to be given is essentially this: for the dominant order of stateless people in the capitalism without borders this is the new normal, so that it is not a question of returning to what was before but of accepting with a spirit of resilience what is already there.

However, if we want to think from our point of view we must say that we will return to old normal, overcoming this surreal Orwellian state, only if we know how to resist and not accept with resilience everything that is happening.

Secondly, let me point out that the order of techno-capitalism Pharmaceutical is based on ever new pandemics so that it will not be possible to return to a new form of pre-emergency normality, since the emergency itself is the new normality.

The therapeutic turbocapitalism it always needs new emergencies, since emergency is the foundation of its new political, social and economic rationality. In other words, the perpetual emergency is not simply an epidemic emergency but a great laboratory for the production of new social, political and economic assets.

RadioAttività, flashes of the daily thought – With Ofego Fusaro