Bill Gates warns of a possible danger even from COVID

After a start to the year marked by the uptick in infections and the cumulative incidence caused by the Omicron variant, most countries in the world have managed to relax the restrictions imposed during the pandemic.

Despite improvements in the epidemiological situation in most countries of the world, Bill Gates has warned about a danger that the pandemic could still have. In statements made to ‘Financial Times‘, the founder of Microsoft assured that the coronavirus may not be over. In this way, he pointed to the possibility of a new variant of COVID-19 appearing. “We are still at risk of this pandemic generating a more transmissive and fatal variant.”

Despite these words, the tycoon has insisted that the risk of this scenario occurring is very low. “not likelyI do not want to be doomed or pessimistic, but is well above the 5% risk that we have not even seen the worst of this pandemic,” Gates defended, while emphasizing the need to bet on longer-lasting SARS-CoV-2 vaccines.

In fact, the businessman showed frustrated with UK decision to cut international development aid, with a reduction in its annual aid budget from 0.7% to 0.5% of the British country’s gross national income. According to Gates himself, this decision meant less investment by the British Executive in health areas such as polio and reproductive health.

Increased investment in epidemiologists and informatics

The solution, as stated by Bill Gates in the aforementioned medium, would go through two objectives. One, that governments around the world invest more money in the training of epidemiologists, so that they can more quickly detect any global health threat in the future.

The other objective would be to perform a a strong commitment to computing, specifically, to computer modelers, to improve coordination between countries. In other words, Bill Gates has encouraged all countries to make a greater effort to commit to healthcare. In this sense, he also gave as an example the World Health Organization (WHO) as the body responsible for these two tasks.

“The amount of money involved is very small compared to the benefit and will be a test:can global institutions take on new responsibilities excellently, even at a time when relations between the United States and China are difficult, and relations between the United States and Russia are extremely difficult,” Gates said.