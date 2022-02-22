Bill Gates warns that another pandemic is coming that will be caused by a different pathogen than the coronavirus | Coronavirus | D.W.

In a new interview within the framework of the annual Munich Security Conference, held last Friday (02.18.2022), Bill Gates warned that, although the risk of serious infection by COVID-19 has “dramatically reduced”, another pandemic caused by a different pathogen from the coronavirus family could be just around the corner.

“We will have another pandemic. Next time it will be a different pathogen,” Gates said.

The Microsoft founder and philanthropist added, however, that advances in medical technology should help the world do a better job of fighting it, if invested now, adding that if there was a rational response, “we’ll catch it in time.” and “it won’t go global like this time.”

Supply all of humanity with two doses in a short time

Gates added that there are two solutions to tackle the next pandemic if the world learns from the fight against the new coronavirus.

“One is to make sure that the limited supply [de una vacuna] it is allocated in a more rational way,” he said. “The second is to have so much capacity that you can supply all of humanity with two doses in a very short period of time.”

“Next time we should try to make it more like six months instead of two years,” Gates said, adding that standardized platforms, including messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, would make this possible.

On the other hand, he assured that the cost of being prepared for the next pandemic is not that great. “It’s not like climate change. If we’re rational, yes, next time we’ll catch it in time,” she said.

Bill Gates: severity of the coronavirus has decreased

Regarding the current pandemic, Gates said the worst effects have faded as large parts of the world’s population have gained some level of immunity. Its severity has also decreased with the latest omicron variant.

Bill Gates has become a leading figure in the fight against COVID-19.

“The possibility of serious illness, which is associated mainly with older age and with obesity or diabetes, those risks are now drastically reduced thanks to that exposure to infection,” he said.

Before COVID-19 emerged, Gates predicted the imminent arrival of a pandemic. In a 2015 TED talk, Gates said the world was “not ready for the next epidemic.”

Edited by Felipe Espinosa Wang.