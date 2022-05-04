Bill Gates, what he really said about the new deadliest variant of Covid-19

That is to say, that the risk of a worsening of the pandemic is greater than zero is evident. That at the same time this risk is still small is equally obvious, in the sense that the scientific community agrees that the emergence of a devastating new variable is possible but all in all unlikely. And up to this point there is very little to discuss.

How come the benchmark for risk should be own 5% – and not 1% or 20% or 0.1% – it is instead a much more delicate matter. It is no coincidence that even in Italy some experts, such as the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, have on the one hand underlined the usefulness of a general call for prudence and attention but on the other have considered “questionable” the numerical estimate proposed by Gates. In fact, that 5% it seems a bit randomly shotand Gates himself he actually used a somewhat crude expression (“way above 5%”) to express his appreciation. There are no specific scientific studies or further explanations with which Gates accompanied his declaration, and without even giving details of a time frame or what is meant by “Most transmissive and lethal variant” (by how much and with respect to which of the existing ones?) the whole it seems quite expressed a little per kilo. The quantification is perhaps to be understood as his own sensationlittle more than a bar chat.

Marketing, biting media and journalistic tam tam

Like the same article in the Financial Times reported at the end of the interview, just May 3 is the day of publication of a new book signed by Bill Gates, How to prevent the next pandemic (How to prevent the next pandemic). And even the interview itself combined with the prestigious financial newspaper seems to have more of the guise of media launch of the book than those of a journalistic investigation or a scientific study.

If the ruminations about Bill Gates ‘phantom shady interests in the vaccine market are often (and with good reason) branded as hoaxes, in this case the suspicion that Gates’ exit has a direct marketing purposes it would seem quite well founded. Many of the main international and Italian newspapers have in some form taken up the news, so Bill Gates finds himself the protagonist of statements on the pandemic go viral just on the day when his book on the same theme becomes available for purchase. However, it must be said that Gates has been insisting on this issue since at least 2015 and on the need to preemptively work against global health emergencies – and it has perhaps remained guilty for too long unheard.

As an additional note, reading the article of the Financial Times it can be seen that that “Way above 5%” was entered by authors Sarah Neville and Hannah Kuchler as sixth quotation mark of the interviewi.e. in a position that is anything but evident in theeconomy overall article. And it is not mentioned either in the title or in the subtitle. In many journalistic shots, and in the Italian ones in particular, that message of potential alarm it became the title (or subtitle) of the articles, giving that statement an importance that probably neither Gates himself nor the journalists who interviewed him wanted to attribute to it. The idea was instead to focus, rather than fear, on the need to implement effective prevention and surveillance systems.