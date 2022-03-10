Bill Gates: Why is the founder of Microsoft happier in his 60s than when he was 30?

Bill Gatesco-founder of microsoftis one of the richest men in the world and one of those who has stood out the most in the business world, but he has also dedicated himself to sharing his knowledge with society, where more than once he has spoken about his secrets to be happy.

A few years ago, he participated in one of the sections of Reddit“Ask me anything” where they asked him beyond his facet as an entrepreneur.

In this interview, he was questioned about his personal life, your happiness and what do you enjoy doing the most to be at 64 years old.

Gates indicated that at the age of 30 he never imagined that in his sixth decade of life he could be happy and now “I’ve had a counter-disclosure. Ask me 20 years from now and I’ll tell you how much fun 80-year-olds have.”

Why is Bill Gates happier at 66 than at 30?

In the talk, the tycoon declared that many people are very happy to know that their children have a good life, which is satisfying, but also commitments must be fulfilled with oneself.

“When you were in your 20s and 30s, things were definitely fun from a business standpoint to be able to drive Microsoft’s original mission to put a computer on every desk and in every home,” the millionaire said.

At an early age, the businessman explained that he was only involved in software, so he didn’t give himself timeand did not rest on weekends, much less on vacations.

After his enormous success in the world of technology, now enjoy your personal life with your family and working to end extreme poverty thanks to his Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Following these responses, the magazine inc. analyzed Gates’s statements, because there are many who think that the more you grow, the less happy you will be.

One of them is about commitment to oneself, because one must do what one likes most to achieve happiness, as well as having emotional rewards when you are generous.

The billionaire man also stated that the exercise it gives him great happiness and he is a big fan of tennis. As well as putting your family in the foreground and giving them priority.

With information from Week

