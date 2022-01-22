Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick: a love was born

Anna Kendrick

The creator of “Barry” was previously married to writer Maggie Carey, with whom he shares three children: Hannah, Harper and Hayley.

Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick have reportedly been dating for a year.

People reveals that the two stars started dating unnoticed over 12 months ago.

“They met years ago. At the time Anna hosted a “Saturday Night Live,” “says the insider.” They made a movie together, but they got together long after the movie. “

The 36-year-old hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 2014, a year after Hader left the historic sketch show. But the protagonist of “A Little Favor” and Hader also played the brothers in the original Disney + “Noelle” movie, released in 2019.

“They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep quiet – added the source -. They are both so happy that they laugh all the time. Anna is really, really happy ».

Hader also dated “The Do List – The Summer Before College” co-star Rachel Bilson, with whom he attended the Golden Globes in 2020.

Covermedia