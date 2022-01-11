Bill Miller invests heavily in Bitcoin

Bill Miller It is one of fund managers most important ever, a legendary name in finance that matters. And he is also, we have known for some hours, a very convinced investor Bitcoin.

As reported by the same Miller, about the 50% of his personal assets would in fact be in Bitcoin, a declaration of love and investment that offers a perspective, in our opinion correct, on the present and the future of $ BTC.

Bill Miller all up Bitcoin – 50% equity in $ BTC

The legendary Bill Miller has 50% of the assets in Bitcoin

And this is news that, at least in the circles that matter, will have its own echo. In fact, we are talking about Bill Miller, legendary fund manager, who for over 15 years has beaten the benchmarks of benchmarks, or S&P 500. Miller candidly admitted that he was a supporter from Bitcoin.

A supporter to the point of have 50% of its important assets right in $ BTC. A statement that is unbelievable and that shows how in reality among the HODLER from Bitcoin very well-known names are also hiding important of the jet set international financial.

Bill Miller he also admitted that he started buying Bitcoin when this was worth, around 2014, a little more than $ 200, and then return to buy it much further on, close to his own all-time highs. He would also have bought some when $ BTC he revisited share of $ 30,000 a few months ago.

Another part of the investment of Miller it is also in companies that have a considerable share in cash desk, as Microstrategy by Michael Saylor, a company that has beyond 120,000 BTC at the cashier.

“Bitcoin is digital gold”

This is an expression we have heard several times before – also repeated by leading financial analysis centers. But when to speak is Bill Miller, which is also exposed for considerable figures, it takes on a whole other meaning.

With Miller which, among other things, which despite its substantial investment actually invites the most skeptical to be cautious. His invitation is in fact to invest about 1% if you are skeptical, so as not to be afraid in the case – actually according to him impossible – that Bitcoin you get to be worth a little more than zero.

A real digital gold, which in a very complex phase for the international economy could return to shine soon. This morning is traded around the $ 42,000 during a European session that is traditionally never the best for the coin.

Bitcoin bounces above $ 39,000: bearish market winding down?

Taking advantage of the news that comes from Bill Miller we spend a few lines for the description of the situation of $ BTC on the markets. After having dangerously lost the level a $ 40,000, Bitcoin it rebounded, dragging the rest of the sector upwards as well.

For many we have touched the bottom necessary for a prompt ascent, for others we will continue in the lateral movements inside the channel between the $ 40,000 ei $ 43,000. The bearish sentiment it is still strong, perhaps at an all-time high, but a sign for many analysts that we have reached the end of the downhill race.

Difficult to say now with the technical analysis that still promises a complex period. But it is also true that Bitcoin over time we got used to surprises important. Particularly when the majority of investors threaten storm.