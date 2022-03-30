Bill Murray, a different actor loved by the public: he has no agent and hardly answers the phone

Bill Murray is already an iconic figure in American film folklore thanks to his peculiar style of sharp and dry humor, which makes others laugh while he remains undaunted. She started her career at a radio audition, The National Lampoon Radio Hour (1973-1974) and soon moved on to the legendary TV show Saturday night Livewhere he became a star and received the first of his many awards.

From his performance as a writer and comedian in snl, He went on to film in comedies like Meatballs, Caddyshack, Tootsie and the very successful Ghostbusters, that became a franchise: it included sequels, video games, animated versions, comics, etc. However, it was time spell (Groundhog Day), the 1993 fantasy comedy directed by Harold Ramis.

Bill Murray is a baseball fan (Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images/AFP).

The film generated the devotion of the public and raised more than 100 million dollars -a record figure for the time- despite the clashes between Murray and Ramis who did not agree on the script: Ramis wanted to put the accent on the comic side of the situation and Murray preferred to highlight the philosophical elements. The film won several important awards. but it marked the end of the relationship between Murray and Ramis, who had worked together on several previous productions.

Bill Murray opted not to have a press agent (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni). By: REUTERS

By 1980 Bill Murray was already a legend. He was the first guest at David Letterman’s Late Show when it premiered at NBC in 1982. He was also his first guest when the show moved to CBS in 2012 and 30 years after his first appearance he was the last guest when Letterman retired in May 2015.

At that time Murray worked on the film adaptation of Somerset Maugham’s novel the razor’s edge, who planned to star. In fact she had agreed to work at Ghostbusters -a role intended for John Belushi- in order to finance his first foray into drama. Ghostbusters It was a resounding success but the razor’s edge it was a failure.

Bill Murray, star of “Lost in Tokyo.” (Photo: AP)

Because of this displeasure Murray stayed away from acting for four years to study history and philosophy at Sorbonne University. Upon his return he participated in notable achievements such as Edwood, by Tim Burton, spacejam with Michael Jordan and various Wes Anderson productions such as Rushmore and The eccentric Tenembaum among other. The list is long, impossible to record in its entirety. Now, more inclined to the drama, he participated in the celebrated lost in tokyoby Sofia Coppola, which earned him a number of accolades as an actor.

Bill Murray works in a peculiar way: has no agent. He manages himself and by phone, with an answering machine that he doesn’t check often. This system made me lose the opportunity to participate in films like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Little Miss Sunshine, Who cheated on roger rabbit? and others. He doesn’t mind being relatively unapproachable. “It’s not that hard to find me,” she says. And he assures: “The difficult thing is to make a good script”.

Bill Murray was present at the 2022 Oscars and a detail in his jacket pocket caught everyone’s attention: a mini statuette (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake). By: REUTERS

Murray has eight siblings.. With some of them he opened a restaurant, caddy shack, which operates in two locations: one in Florida and the other inside the Crown Plaza hotel in England. He is one of the owners of the St. Paul Saints, a minor league baseball player, and has interests in several teams in the league because loves sports in general. He has houses in Los Angeles, Rancho Santa Fe, California; Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts; Palisades, New York, and in Charleston, South Carolina, which is where she resides.

They assure that Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray had several crosses when they filmed “Lost in Tokyo” (Photo: AP).

The man has his character. His fights with colleagues like Dan Aykroyd, Richard Dreyfus and Chevy Chase among others are famous. He collided at times with Scarlett Johansson during the filming of lost in tokyo and has also fought with Anjelica Huston. But the public loves him without limits. That is enough for you.