Bill Murray accused of misbehavior on the set of his new movie

bad news for Bill Murray and his new movie Being Deadly. In recent times it was known that the film directed by and starring Aziz Ansaribeside seth roden and Murray, has had to stop production. However, the reasons are not good.

Ansari is making his directorial debut with Being Deadlyfilm that is based on the non-fiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the Endwritten by Atul Gawande.

The film is written and produced by Ansari and dives deep into the topic of palliative care and end of life. The production of the film began on March 28 and was in the middle of principal photography, when it was abruptly stopped due to complaints on the film set.

Murray and Ansari

According to the Deadline site, Bill Murray is under investigation for a complaint made against you by inappropriate behavior, which forced the filming to be suspended immediately. The complaint took place last week, although at the moment no specific details of it have emerged.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Murray faces these kinds of problems. In the past, the actor has had problems with his colleagues and has earned a reputation for being a difficult person to work with. Many stories have been reported, including cases like that of Scarlett Johanssonwho reportedly did not have a good relationship with Murray during the filming of lost in tokyo (Lost in Translation) by Sofia Coppola. For her part, the actress Lucy Liu talked about Murray’s mistreatment of her during the filming of Charlie’s Angels. There were also reports that the actor has made threats and even committed physical abuse on the sets.

Murray and his history of bad behavior

With the ongoing investigation, we will have to wait and see if new details of the complaint emerge, and if Murray is guilty or not. It is also not clear what the actions to be followed by the production, taking into account that the filming was halfway through. Being Deadly have your scheduled release date for 2023although this problem could jeopardize the premiere of the tape.

Recently there have been several productions that have been affected due to complaints of abuse or misbehavior by their protagonists. The most recent was the veteran actor Frank Langella who was left out of the new Netflix production, The fall of the House of Usherafter the actor was accused of sexual harassment.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!