Bill Murray admits he ‘did something I thought was funny’ to a woman on set, causing the studio to shut down the movie

SINCE the 1980s, Bill Murray has been one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, beloved by critics and moviegoers alike.

But cracks have begun to form in his amiable reputation, with growing reports of misconduct and “difficult” encounters on set.

Last week, it looked like his antics might finally have caught up with him when production on his latest movie, Being Deadly, was halted after an actress accused Murray of misconduct during filming.

The Golden Globe winner, known for playing affable characters but nicknamed “the Murricane” for his mood swings, was forced to apologize. In doing so, he blamed changing tastes in comedy for the trouble he was in.

While refusing to reveal the “joke” that got him in trouble, Murray surprised viewers with a lengthy outpouring on CNBC on Saturday night.

“I did something that I thought was funny and it wasn’t taken that way,” he said.

The comedian, who is believed to be worth £143m, issued a lengthy apology and vowed to change with the times.

He said: “What I always thought was funny when I was a little kid is not necessarily the same as what is funny now. Things change and times change, so it’s important for me to understand that.”

What people find funny has certainly changed since Murray, 71, was a child, with TV shows like Little Britain stripped of sketches on streaming services to “reflect the cultural landscape” while Disney movies they come with activation warnings.

Fans have pointed out that the situation Murray finds himself in echoes the plot of Lost In Translation, the 2003 film that relaunched his career, in which he played a middle-aged actor out of step with his times.

He said: “He is a very sad puppy who cannot learn more. I don’t want to be that sad dog.”

If Murray wants to keep his career going, he will have no choice but to adapt to the times, as show business is riddled with comedians whose reckless pranks have hampered their careers.

Kevin Hart lost his performance as host of the Oscars after old homophobic tweets and stand-up material resurfaced, while Jimmy Carr was condemned for an uncalled-for joke about the Gypsy, Roma and Traveler community during his Netflix show His Dark Material.

But is Murray really just a victim of changing social mores, or is his past catching up with him?

Last year, Charlie’s Angels actress Lucy Liu opened up about how she got physical with him after they clashed on the set of the 2000 action flick.

She claimed that he began hurling “inexcusable” insults at her after a scene was reworked without her knowledge.

Lucy said: “I wasn’t going to sit back and accept it. So yeah, I stood up for myself and I don’t regret it. There is no need to patronize or belittle other people.”

Murray was also accused of headbutting Charlie’s Angels director Joseph McGinty Nichol, an accusation the actor dismissed as “complete rubbish” before adding: “He has a very active imagination. No, he deserves to die.

As the feud over Being Mortal began to surface, more troubling stories from Murray’s years in show business began to emerge.

The comedian, known for his deadpan expression, got his start on American television’s Saturday Night Live in 1977 before reaching the heights of Hollywood.

His string of movie hits began in 1980’s Caddyshack, but it was 1984’s Ghostbusters, which became one of the highest-grossing comedies of all time, cementing Murray as box office gold.

It was around this time in his career that the questionable antics began. Actress PJ Soles, who starred alongside Murray in the 1981 military sitcom Stripes, last year accused him of sexual advances, even though she was married to actor Dennis Quaid at the time.

Murray is said to have proved difficult due to creative differences in two of his most famous comedies, 1988’s Scrooged and 1993’s Groundhog Day.

During the filming of the latter, director Harold Ramis ended up slamming Murray into the wall. He later called it “really unreasonably bad and unaffordable”.

Actor Richard Dreyfuss called Murray, his What About Bob? co-star, a “drunk thug.”

‘DRUNK ABUSE’

In that film, Murray reportedly threw producer Laura Ziskin into a lake after a disagreement.

And his personal life has been equally controversial. In 1996, Murray divorced his first wife, Margaret Kelly, with whom he shares two children, after having an affair with Jennifer Butler.

He and Jennifer married in 1997 and had four children, but she filed for divorce in 2006, accusing Murray of adultery, sex and marijuana addictions, and abusive behavior.

Murray’s latest film, Being Mortal, is based on a non-fiction book on topics related to medical care by surgeon Atul Gaw-ande. It marks the directorial debut of Parks And Recreation comedian Aziz Ansari, who was accused of sexual misconduct in 2018 during the first wave of #MeToo accusations.

Last month, Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures sent a letter to the cast and crew of Being Mortal about the Murray incident, saying, “We were made aware of a complaint and immediately investigated it. After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time.”

The studio did not provide details and the woman involved was not named, but multiple sources on set claimed that Murray is the subject of the complaint.

Other cast members from the film include Seth Rogan, Kevin K. Tran, and Keke Palmer.

In a revealing chat, Bill admitted: “I had a difference of opinion with a woman I’m working with. I did something that I thought was funny and it wasn’t taken that way.

“The movie studio wanted to do the right thing, so they wanted to check everything, investigate it, and they stopped production.

“I think we like each other, and if we really can’t get along and trust each other, there’s no point in continuing to work together.” He continued, “As of now, we are talking and we are trying to make peace with each other.

“And I think the most important thing is that it’s what’s best for the other person. I thought about it, and if it’s not what’s best for the other person, it doesn’t matter what happens to me.”

The experience seems to have provoked some serious soul-searching.

Speaking to CNBC at US firm Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting on Saturday night, Murray said: “I feel like I’ve learned more in the last year or two than I could have learned in maybe a whole decade of my life before.

It’s a quote that could have come straight from Lost In Translation.

In the romantic comedy drama, his fading American movie star character goes through a midlife crisis and befriends a young college graduate, played by Scarlett Johansson, in Tokyo.

Ironically, it was a role that catapulted him back into the spotlight and saw him nominated for both a Golden Globe and an Oscar.

Whether Bill’s last row turns out to be his last remains to be seen, but for now, he seems to have learned his lesson.

Reflecting on his past mistakes, he said: “I feel like I’ve been successful at times, but in the real moments, I realized, I don’t know anything.

“This is kind of a lucky break where I can say, ‘OK, how does this all work?’ . . the airhead is trying to figure out what to say.

“I think this unfortunate fortune is the kind of thing that I really want and really need to treasure and really value.”

