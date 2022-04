Bill Murray sued for “inappropriate behavior” during the filming of Being Mortal. The new film directed by and co-starring comedian Aziz Ansari is on indefinite hold.

Filming on Bill Murray’s upcoming movie “Being Mortal” was suspended on Mondayafter a complaint was filed against the actor for “inappropriate behavior”. The protagonist of “Ghostbusters” is being investigated.

According to the New York Post, filming has been stopped indefinitely since last Thursday, since it was during that week that the complaint was filed. However, it was only a couple of days ago that the production decided to stop filming.

“After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time. We are truly grateful to all of you for what you have put into the project,” Searchlight Pictures said in a statement sent to the cast and crew.

What is the prognosis for Bill Murray?

The film that would be director Aziz Ansari’s big screen debut, who co-stars in the film with Seth Rogen, was suspended due to Murray’s bad temper. Y It is not the first time that he has been involved in a similar situation.as he has a history of making enemies on set.

There are several actors who have told the media about their experiences with Murray. Among them Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore during the filming of “Charlie’s Angels”; Richard Dreyfuss in “What About Bob?”; Chevy Chase on the set of “Saturday Night Live,” among others he worked with years ago.

For now No additional details of the complaint are known, and it is also not known if the main actor is planned to be replaced. But, unfortunately, the film had begun filming at the end of March and it is estimated that it was already halfway there.

The launch was planned for next year, but it is likely that after an event like this it will be difficult to resume it. Also in the statement, it is confirmed that Ansari and Rogen are not part of the investigation.