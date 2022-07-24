Bill Murray is not in the latest Wes Anderson movie because of COVID-19

With the exception of Bottle Rocketdebut of wes anderson, Bill Murray He has been present in all the films of the Texan filmmaker. Rushmore Academy thus marked the beginning of a very fruitful collaboration, beyond how brief Murray’s roles might be, or the fact that on occasions (because it was an animated film Fantastic Mr. Fox either isle of dogs), the actor of Ghostbusters he had to limit himself to putting his voice. But COVID-19 does not respect anything, and according to The Hollywood Reporter has been the culprit that the next Anderson film does not have Bill Murray in the cast. Asteroid City joins Bottle Rocketwell, in the exceptions list.

Asteroid City is Anderson’s next work after the french chronicle, and its filming took place in the Madrid town of Chinchón. Murray came to speak to the media about the project, but days later the production took place without the actor apparently passing through the set. Today we know that it was because Murray contracted the coronavirus, so to preserve the calendar Anderson decided to replace him for the role: one about which nothing is known but which, according to the choral stories to which his career has been so assiduous lately , surely did not require major headaches to adjust schedules. The revelation of the reason why Murray has missed his appointment with Anderson coincides with a delicate moment in the interpreter’s public image.

And it is that a few months ago it transpired that Being Deadlyfeature film directed by Aziz Ansarihad suspended its filming due to an investigation launched around Murray, who would have exhibited “inappropriate behavior” against a teammate. “I did something that I thought would be fun, but it wasn’t taken that way.”Murray later stated. Regardless of what happens to Being Deadlywe can guess that Anderson will require his services again in the next film he is preparing after Asteroid City, which has already finished filming without Focus Features having set a release date yet. The script is signed by Anderson based on a story of Roman Coppola.





Not much is known about the plot, except that the film pretends to be “a poetic meditation on the meaning of life, telling the story of a fictional American desert town in 1955”. Murray was going to participate in it with other recurring faces from Anderson’s cinema such as Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton, Jeff Goldblum, Jeffrey Wright, Edward Norton either Adrian Brody. To all of them must be added, in his first collaboration with the director, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston, Maya Hawke, Margot Robbie either Sophia Lillis.

