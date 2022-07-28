Bill Murray leaves the next film by Wes Anderson – Radio Concierto Chile

The mysterious absence of Bill Murray in Asteroid City by Wes Anderson did not go unnoticed this week after Focus Features revealed new details about the film. This will be the second time Murray has not been part of an Anderson film.

Bill Murray has acted in 9 of the 10 Wes Anderson films, except for his first film Bottle Rocket (nineteen ninety six). The pair collaborated for the first time in the film Rushmore (1998) and since then Murray had been part of all his works, including the animated ones Fantastic Mr Fox and Isle of Dogs.

The actor was one of the first to join the film shot in Spain, which It went into production last September. On Wednesday, however, Murray was conspicuously absent from the film’s cast. A source close to the production told Variety that Murray contracted COVID-19 shortly before the film began shooting last September, and the project was forced to change his role. He is not believed to have filmed any scenes before leaving.

It is rumored that his role was given to Steve Carell, who is part of the official cast, but no official statement has been made yet. This will be the first time the star of office works with Anderson.

What we know about Asteroid City

Many of Anderson’s other recurring actors are in the film, including Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, and Stephen Park.

The cast also includes Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, and Willem Dafoe. Stars Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, Grace Edwards, Aristou Meehan, Sophia Lillis, Ethan Lee, Jeff Goldblum and Rita Wilson will also be part of the film.

Asteroid City is advertised as a “poetic meditation on the meaning of life”. The film tells the story of a fictional American desert town around 1955. The characters will attend the Junior Stargazer convention, which brings together students and parents from across the country.











