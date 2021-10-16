Bill Murray reveals the title of Wes Anderson’s new film

Bill Murray, guest at the 2021 BFI London Film Festival for the premiere of The French Dispatch, revealed the title of Wes Anderson’s next film!

What is the title of Wes Anderson’s next film?

The next and anticipated Wes Anderson film is called Asteroid City, we do not have much information on the plot yet, at the moment we know that it is in the works in Spain, that it will talk about a love story set in Europe and that it will have, as usual.

Asteroid City: The cast

An extraordinary cast, with already confirmed: Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Rupert Friend, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Liev Schreiber, Jason Schwartzman, Tony Revolori and Bill Murray.

Asteroid City: The words of Bill Murray

“It’s the usual cast of characters,” Bill Murray told the BFI London Film Festival. And again: “We are shooting it in Spain, about 45 minutes from Madrid. It’s fun out there, we’re having fun ”. The actor then added ironically on the issue of the title: “This is what we do in show business: we just say the name and people applaud. It has no meaning ”. (Asteroid City)

Anderson-Murray

It was, in fact, 1998 and in theaters Rushmore was distributed, a film in which the steel magnate Herman Blume (Bill Murray) and the teenager Max Fischer (Jason Schwartzman) compete for love for the teacher Rosemary Cross (Olivia Williams). The two have since worked together on nearly all of the director’s projects, from Steve Zissou’s Aquatic Adventures, through to cameos in The Train to Darjeeling and The Grand Budapest Hotel. Their latest work, The French Dispatch, will be in Italian cinemas from 11 November.

Wes Anderson (Asteroid City)

Wes Anderson, has a respectable artistic career behind him boasting names such as Rushmore (1998), and again, Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009), Moonrise Kingdom – An escape of love (2012), Grand Budapest Hotel ( 2014), recently presented his latest film, The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun in Cannes which was screened at the French Film Festival after a year of postponements due to the Coronavirus.