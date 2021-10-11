News

Bill Murray unveils the title of Wes Anderson’s new film

Bill Murray and Wes Anderson (Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images)

Looking forward to the next The French Dispatch, until today the news arrived on the new film by Wes Anderson they were ‘limited’ to those relating to the incredible cast that is forming. Until today, when Bill Murray in person has chosen to surprise everyone by revealing to the world the title hitherto kept secret, Asteroid City.

Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks and the other Asteroid City actors

The director’s fetish actor took advantage of the evening organized by London Film Festival for the Premiere of the film presented at the Cannes Film Festival to make one of his, and mess up everyone’s plans.

“It’s the usual cast of characters. We are shooting it in Spain, about 45 minutes from Madrid. It’s fun there, we’re having fun ”.

These were his words, confirming the news previously given by the Spanish newspaper El Pais according to which i movie set would be mounted around Chinchón, about sixty kilometers south of Madrid.

Wes Anderson, in the animated video of Aline star and cameos of The French Dispatch

Now in its 10th collaboration with Wes – “One of those people you just say ‘OK’ to”, according to the actor – we will see Bill Murray surrounded by a cast completed by Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie And Rupert Friend.

