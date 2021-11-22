“Bill Murray was robbed of the title of sexiest man”

Earlier this month, Paul Rudd was voted sexiest man in the world, according to People. The Ant-Man actor has received compliments from everyone, with the exception of the original cast of Ghostbusters, who instead agrees to state that Bill Murray has been robbed, and next year he will come to take the title.

The faces of Marvel they often took the title. In addition to Rudd, in fact, we remember among the most recent the Black Panther star, Michael B. Jordan, who won last year, and Heimdall Idris Elba in 2018. In 2014 it was Chris Hemsworth aka Thor who was elected “man sexiest in the world, “and just a few years earlier, in 2011, the same fate came for the voice of Rocket in Guardians of the Galaxy, Bradley Cooper. And these are just the winners of the last 10 years, because going further back, the Marvel protagonists would still figure on the list.

Returning to the cast of Ghostbusters, its protagonists spoke to Entertainment Tonight, joking that Bill Murray had been very close to taking home the title. Incidentally, his rival, who went on to take the win, Rudd, will also be in Ghostbusters Afterlife announced last year. It is a film that brings together the team formed by director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, and which we hope will be as memorable as the first.