Bill Murray’s 10 Best Movies: Cinescopea





One of the most recognizable and least friendly celebrities in the Hollywood industry, you already know her! He is Bill Murray, who can interpret himself with gorgeous results in the dramatic arena, as well as within the comic genre with characters who can instantly reach the point of object of worship. But why? Born on September 21, 1950, Murray may be the best comedian who never wanted to make people laugh, an ironic condition that influenced his own personality, creating an eternal “character” that could be distinguished from Bill. It is difficult to do. In cameos, in performances, off and on camera, at ceremonies, on red carpets, in interviews, at special events, Bill is Bill, or perhaps the character that has occupied Bill since the beginning of his career.

Expelled from school for marijuana possession, Murray decided very early in his life to dedicate himself to the world of art and comedy. First he experimented as a rocker in a band, then as the host of several unsuccessful shows, and finally, after a short season in the theater, he became the main host and protagonist of Saturday Night Live since its second season. Found my vocation in form. And mainly from the period between 1977 and 1980.

By 1979 he officially began his film career, first using the grace of his sponsors and other SNL co-stars, and then in the mid-80s he struck out on his own and became one of the most successful comedies to date. Has been made. Office in the Box History.

Actor with over 90 credits and winner of over 50 awards, despite his famous bad moods, tantrums and selectivity regarding his friendships and appearances, he is ironically considered one of the most beloved actors of the last 50 years , a condition that has given him his unique and to date unmatched physical and verbal style, which allows him to perform under the same register in both drama and comedy. Could this be a way? Or perhaps the personality of a mime who, despite all efforts not to do so, makes us laugh out loud with every appearance, performance and distorted gestures. Whatever the case, we’re celebrating the great Bill Murray’s 72nd anniversary with 10 of his best films.

10- Two luxury cameos

The first in Space Jam, playing itself in a way that is as perfect as it is natural, helping Michael Jordan stick in the dramatic work and thanks to his presence, the final sequence becomes even more insane; In short, Murray became a Looney Tune. The second is probably one of the best cameos in the history of cinema, and it refers to Zombieland, where Murray presents himself as a survivor of the zombie epidemic, just minutes after he is thought to be dead. It is sent to him. Person. alive. Completely hilarious, its inclusion in both films confirms why this disgusting real-life creature is also attracted to us through the magic of cinema.

9 – Ed Wood (Tim Burton, 1994)

Burton’s best film. About the eccentric filmmaker cult, about cinema, about SF, about acting as an icon, about managerial fantasy and Hollywood dreams A cult under as sad, dark and funny as the persona of Wood Jr. Makes a piece. From the gorgeous black and white photography, the semi-theatrical staging and the chemistry between all its actors to the production aspects of costumes, make-up and setting, every second of Odissi is hypnotising. Murray is a luxury addition to this wonderful puzzle about one of the most hilarious and dark passages of Hollywood history.

8 – Saint Vincent (Melfi, 2014)

A charming hybrid between comedian and playwright, Murray enjoys playing roles that suit him perfectly and in which he only has to worry about three things: first, being himself (a cantankerous old fool but with a good heart. Is); Second, look for the right chemistry with the pre-teen in question; And third, to monopolize and take advantage of the historical talent that both the director and his co-stars allow him with great freedom. A functional and very enjoyable children’s story with a parental voice that allowed Murray to give a remarkable landmark performance, unrelated to all the voice work and secondary work that has provided him for most of his career over the last decade. Did it.

7 – Caddyshack (Harold Ramis, 1980)

A crazy comedy that sometimes feels like it has no structure. It could be said that Ramis’ debut reflected the scope of his black comedy, but most importantly, it marked the beginning of his director-actor partnership with the great Bill Murray, thus forming a friendship and partnership (which ended in 1993. tragically broken up) which benefited from exposing Murray to his most extraordinary and deranged side. There is no doubt that working with Ramis (both as director and co-star) Murray achieved the greatest successes of his career. Also highlight the partnership of Chevy Chase and Rodney Dangerfield, these golf fanatics are sure to cheer up anyone on a bad day

6 – Stripes (Ivan Reitman, 1981)

Going beyond a goofy comedy (which it also is), Reitman’s (and company’s) misogynistic comic style will be perfectly reflected in this hilarious story about two outcasts who, upon being recruited into the army, Let us trace its traditionality. As or even more boring than life. Again in a parody tone, Reitman allows his actors’ spontaneity and comedic improvisation to simultaneously achieve beyond their humor, a social satire that focuses on the militarization and madness that attends conscription. A film that could even be considered “anarchic”, as if it were a coup – humorously apocryphal to Gringo’s militaristic values.

5 – Any film directed by Wes Anderson

With a Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor, more than just the role (which is matched by a not-exceptional but laudable performance as part of this eccentric and academic love triangle), it deserves mention for the importance of the actor and the symbiosis involved. Works. Anderson, with whom he worked up to his final film, The French Dispatch. While it’s true that Murray was best utilized in both Rushmore and The Aquatic Life, it’s worth noting the mutual affection of these two actors as the actor also made mere cameos (Moonrise Kingdom) or voice work. Is. In the latter area are the unforgettable characters in Fantastic Mr. Fox or Isle of Dogs

4 – Scrooged (Donner, 1988)

It’s far from the best version of Dickens’ story, but it’s undoubtedly one of the funniest and most carefree film versions of Scrooge’s Ghosts. Directed by Richard Donner, Murray plays the antihero in a modern adaptation, which also serves as a satire on the media and how the Christmas holiday is affected by the media’s obsession with television. Although Murray plays himself in a manner that can sometimes seem a bit obvious and exaggerated, the real value of his role is that at times he manages to perfectly channel the “Scrooge” ideal, Which leads to a great climax. Funny and emotional, a prevalent element in all versions of the story

3 – Ghostbusters (Reitman, 1984)

Validation and stardom will come in the most absurd and accidental ways possible. In a role created for Belushi and which Murray agreed to finance his first dramatic role in the spectacular “The Razor’s Edge” (released the same year), Reitman gave all creative freedom to the show and improvisation. . A carefree comedian fresh off SNL really has nothing to lose except his desire to become a “drama actor.” Although the acting ensemble was a dream (Aykroyd, Ramis, Moranis, Weaver), there’s no doubt that this gem of a comedy would never have been the same had Murray misaligned the script between his unforgettable lines and his charismatic presence.

2 – Lost in Translation (Coppola, 2003)

I still remember that face of disapproval and anger at the 2004 Oscar ceremony. Was it worth it? Totally, but once again he made a move into comedy by competing with another notable performance: Sean Penn’s performance in Rio Místico. Although one cannot separate the real Bill from the inaccessible, lovable and broken character so perfectly portrayed by Sofia Coppola, Murray’s dramatic performance reaches such an excellent and optimal level that it has to be compared with Scarlett. His female co-stars can be reflected in the performances and chemistry. Johansson, creating a “lost” and dreamy couple that manages to break down any of our emotional barriers toward that great ending, which, in itself, would be a touch of Bill’s improvement.

1 – Groundhog Day (Ramis, 1993)

One of the best comedies in history, a work of fleeting genius and reason to deify the image of Bill Murray based on his spontaneity, charisma and the influence with which it seems that the entire script and all its lines are simply narrated by him. To be done. Beyond the moral message, screwball tone of a romantic comedy, Groundhog Day works on many more complex narrative levels thanks to its academic script, directorial growth, and powerful protagonist; Full of symbolism and curious details that also serve as an “accidental” homage to classic Hollywood cinema, this light allegory of the routines of work and life within a city that seems taken from Capra’s imagination is a timeless gem. Is and will remain.

Tags: Bill MurrayCaddyJacked WoodGhostbustersGroundhog DayLost in TranslationRushmoreScroogedSpace JamesSt. vincentstripeszombieland